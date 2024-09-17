Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Only YOU can prevent incels

Byline photo of Laura Bernal
Byline photo of Adrienne Fajardo
Laura Bernal and Adrienne FajardoSeptember 17, 2024
Social Media and streaming services have become a cesspool for incels to share and spread their ideology. Photo credit: Derrick Telix

Men do not do their part to stop the spread of the incel mindset – and prevent violence against women.

If you’re a man who holds even the smallest respect for women then you should be standing up and defending women. If not, you are part of the problem.

In recent years, we have seen a rise in the normalization of incel culture.

We have seen this subculture of men find a community on Reddit, Twitch, X, Kick and 4-Chan to discuss and exchange their misogynistic viewpoints.

To call the incel mindset “toxic masculinity” is an understatement.

Incels are commonly members of an online community that are involuntarily celibate. They’re fueled by their insecurities and this festers into resentment and hostility towards women.

They believe that women owe them sex. That it is their right and it is women’s job to provide it. Because that is not actually how the world works, there is a built up resentment towards women. They see women as objects. They present this insecurity of loneliness, but they bring it upon themselves by treating women like they are only good for one thing. This has ultimately led to a rise in violence towards women.

We are not here to talk to those men.

They will not listen to us or any woman.

To hear the concerns of women you have to see them as individuals, as people. They do not.

We are here to talk to the rest of you.

We are here to talk to the men reading this who, while they’re not incels, they are bystanders. They turn the other way, they don’t speak up.

As social media grows and people find outlets to express themselves or go in search of like-minded content creators, we see a rise in content creators that cater to this incel mindset and receive up to 10K views on the lower side and over 100K views on the higher end.

Many of their viewers are minors.

If these influencers teach young men to disrespect and disregard women, they will not listen to their mothers and their sisters, but they might listen to their brothers, fathers, uncles and teachers.

Men wonder why most women “hate men,” but fail to look at the hatred women face from the point of view of a woman.

If you are treated as though your very existence and worth in society is dependent on what you provide for men, and you witness women across the world become victims of assault and murder I assure you, you would be looking over your shoulder at every moment.

When women share their concerns about men it is always met with “not all men” rather than empathy.

If the women around you are worried about their safety doing regular things like going to the grocery store or walking to their car at night, why is your first response to get defensive rather than thinking of what you can do to help?

Why do you hate the mention of feminism?

Is it because you don’t think women deserve rights or are you scared you will lose your power in society?

Why is “equal rights, equal fights” your first response to women wanting equality, when you won’t even confront another man when you see them being predatory towards women?

When women say they can’t reject a man without fear of being killed, why is your response that she should’ve given him the wrong number or just said no instead of listening to her fears?

Why do you stay silent when your friend is being creepy or makes a rape joke?

If men are meant to protect then why aren’t they doing it? And why are they not being proactive and preventing things from escalating to the point where a woman would need protection.

Men who don’t stand against the incel problem are ultimately a part of it.

To the men reading this, call out the other men around you and do not accept inappropriate or violent behavior from them.

We urge those reading this, especially the men, to stand up for women. Stand up for your mothers, your sisters, your daughters and your friends but also stand up for the women you don’t know who deserve to be protected as well.

About the Contributors
Laura Bernal
Laura Bernal, Editor in Chief
Laura Bernal is the current editor-in-chief of Talon Marks. She enjoys attending concerts and reading in her free time. She hopes to continue her education at a CSU and work for an independent magazine.
Adrienne Fajardo
Adrienne Fajardo, Community Editor
Adrienne Fajardo is the current community editor for Talon Marks. She loves animals and listening to music. She plans on attending a CSU to continue studying  journalism.
