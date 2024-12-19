Categories:

Underrated Artists, Kitty Craft

Derrick Telix
December 19, 2024
Kitty Craft EP Cover Interpretation
Kitty Craft EP Cover Interpretation Photo credit: Derrick Telix

Los Angeles based artist “Kitty craft” is one of the most unique and underrated artists to come out of the music scene.

From “It’s stupid” to “Lost Tapes” Kitty Craft’s discography is one of a kind.

Kitty Craft also known as Pamela Valfer came out with her first debut “It’s stupid” E.P in 1994, which was originally released on cassette.

“It’s stupid” delivers a very raw and experimental mix of sounds from analog beats and chords that complement each other throughout the track list, embracing the difficulties of producing music by oneself.

Her following release “I Got Rulez”, a four track EP released in 1997 definitely defined the sound of Kitty craft. Short and sweet, but a beautiful release nonetheless.

In 1998, Kitty craft released her most popular album in her discography “Beats and Breaks from the Flower Patch”.

“All to You” from “Beats and Breaks from the Flower Patch” by Kitty Craft

“Beats and Breaks from the Flower Patch” is a bright, uplifting record. A brilliantly produced album about the hardships of life. While the album was being made, Pamela had recounted how she had been in a rough spot at the time of making the album, working a job she had no interest in.

Following up Beats and Breaks, later in the 2000’s she would release “Catskills”. Catskills would be her last release up until 2020 with the debut of “Lost Tapes” a compilation of songs that have never been released up until that point.

Kitty craft is a hardworking creative that embraces the challenges of life through her music, each release has their own distinct style and mood. The music of Kitty craft is greatly influenced by indie rock, hip-hop, and melodic sounds.

Recently, she has started performing live concerts, her most recent concert being at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Future performances will be held in summer 2025, along with Pachinko, Alison’s Halo, Model/Actriz, Tanukichan, Flying Fish, and Clinic Stars at the Hollywood Palladium.

Creating art is a way of self-expression in which she captures excellently, the amount of love and effort put into each song is astounding. Kitty Craft is an under appreciated artist who deserves to be seen.

Kitty Craft is widely available on different streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music.

The Kitty Craft website houses CD’s, Vinyl’s and different types of merchandise for anyone to purchase.

Greatly recommend checking out Kitty Craft for those who are looking for new music to listen to or discover a new favorite artist.

Derrick Telix is a first year staff writer for Cerritos College's Talon Marks. Derrick is an aspiring artist trying to make his mark in the world. In his pastime, he enjoys making music and reading.
