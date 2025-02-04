Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Free Speech Zone: What fashion trend do you hate?

Byline photo of Angie Campos
Byline photo of Claudia Arias
Angie Campos and Claudia AriasFebruary 4, 2025
Diana Siqueiros, Cerritos College student, shares her opinion on fashion trends. (Angie Campos)

“It just depends on the person, honestly…I feel like everyone has their own look, but maybe jorts.That’s because I don’t like them on myself.” Cerritos College student, Diana Siqueiros, said.

Damian Cortez, Cerritos College student, shares his opinion on fashion trends. (Angie Campos)

“I don’t know maybe like skinny jeans, super super skinny jeans. Maybe some people pull them off but me personally they’re really uncomfortable and super tight. Suffocating almost.” Cerritos College student, Damian Cortez, said.

Aine Garnett, Cerritos College student, shares her opinion on fashion trends. (Angie Campos)

“Bubble skirts. I’m okay with short skirts but bubble skirts don’t really cover much.” Cerritos College student, Aine Garnett, said.

Natalii Vaughn, Cerritos College student, shares her opinion on fashion trends. (Angie Campos)

“Duck nails. They give scooping vibes instead of cute delicate nails.” Cerritos College student, Natalii Vaughn, said.

