Free Speech Zone: What effects does social media have in politics?

Felix Palencia and Karina SorianoFebruary 5, 2025
Cerritos College student, Carl Vaca Jr., talks about the effects social media has in politics at Falcon Square on Jan. 29. 2025. (Felix Palencia)
Cerritos College student, Carl Vaca Jr., talks about the effects social media has in politics at Falcon Square on Jan. 29. 2025. (Felix Palencia)

“Social Media greatly affects politics, it really depends on where you get your news from.” Cerritos College student, Carl Vaca, said.

Cerritos College student, Julie Rodriguez (she/her), shares her opinion on the effects social media has in politics in the social science building at Cerritos College on Jan. 27, 2025. (Felix Palencia)
Cerritos College student, Julie Rodriguez (she/her), shares her opinion on the effects social media has in politics in the social science building at Cerritos College on Jan. 27, 2025. (Felix Palencia)

“The world we are living in, social media gives information much faster. I try to keep informed but not too much because it can be overwhelming.” Cerritos College student, Julie Rodriguez said.

Cerritos College student, Ethan Rios (he/him), talks about the effects social media has in politics outside the art building at Cerritos College on Jan. 27, 2025. (Felix Palencia)
Cerritos College student, Ethan Rios (he/him), talks about the effects social media has in politics outside the art building at Cerritos College on Jan. 27, 2025. (Felix Palencia)

“People believe everything they see online. They go based on whatever they hear” Cerritos College student, Ethan Rios said.

Felix Palencia
Felix Palencia, Staff Writer
Felix Palencia is a staff writer for Talon Marks, covering community news and sports. Outside of reporting, he enjoys visiting theaters to catch the latest films and cooking food. Felix aims to transfer to a CSU, with aspirations of building a career in either economic or sports journalism.
Karina Soriano
Karina Soriano, Staff Writer
Karina Soriano is a staff writer at Talon Marks. She is a passionate music enthusiast and host of Nue Life Radio, a radio show and podcast focused on all aspects of the music industry. Inspired by her childhood love for music magazines, she has always had a love for music journalism. Her love for music led her to work with music labels in Los Angeles, Karina enjoys a diverse range of music genres and she loves attending concerts to experience live music.
