Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about schools implementing active shooter drills?

Byline photo of Angie Campos
Angie Campos, Staff WriterFebruary 27, 2025
Luis Valadez (He/Him), shares his thoughts on the active shooter drill on Feb. 27, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Luis Valadez (He/Him), Psychology Major

“I think it’s important because you know, just in case to be prepared but it did kinda mess up my schedule a bit. I think it’s important for safety.”

Renee Alarcon (She/Her), shares her thoughts on the active shooter drill on Feb. 27, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Renee Alarcon (She/Her), Biology Major

“It’s pretty nice because you don’t really get to do it in a campus or just in college in general. Not a lot of people do that now. I know yesterday we were watching a video on it and it was pretty good because there are things that they told us to do that I wouldn’t know.”

Jonah Rodrigo (He/Him), shares his thoughts on the active shooter drill on Feb. 27, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Jonah Rodrigo (He/Him), Marine Biology Major

“I think it’s sad but a necessary thing. Like, sure we wouldn’t have these drills if we didn’t have people buying guns freely. I think there should be a little bit of control on that. But I also need to tackle the main problem,which is mental health.”

Kiairra Mack (She/Her), shares her thoughts on the active shooter drill on Feb. 27, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Kiairra Mack (She/Her), Business Admin Major

“I think it’s a smart move because over the past few years I remember back in like 2016 the whole shooting that happened in Florida I believe. It kinda shook up all the students. A lot of kids were really worried about going to school. I remember a lot of my peers were kind of worried that week, so they didn’t go to school. It’s kinda scary because we were all going into college, the college is like its own campus, it’s not caved in like a high school. I feel like that was really smart of Cerritos to do.”

Jacquelin Perez (She/Her), shares her thoughts on the active shooter drill on Feb. 27, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Jacqueline Perez (She/Her), Accounting Major

“I feel like it’s a good thing. It helps us practice on the occasion that it does happen on campus we know what to do and how to act.”

Francisco Avila (He/Him), shares his thoughts on the active shooter drill on Feb. 27, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Francisco Avilia (He/Him), Mathematics Major

“I feel like being prepared is a good thing, but it does raise some anxiety to think that it could happen.”

About the Contributor
Angie Campos
Angie Campos, Staff Writer
Angie Campos is a staff writer at Talon Marks. Outside of Talon Marks Angie enjoys attending theme parks, spending time with friends/loved ones, and eating any type of baos.
