Free Speech Zone: How much impact does cancel culture have on society

Katie Espinosa, art major

“I think it depends on how popular the person is and if enough people do it, then there is a difference. But, if it’s a small group, then I don’t think it works in the way they would like to.”

Sylvia Blush, adjunct theater arts professor

“When I think of cancel culture, I think of people who are being held accountable for either saying or doing things that are inappropriate or are at the detriment of people, community, or individuals. It has the possibility of making people aware of how being held accountable is a reflection of the consequences of their actions. However, there’s a negative aspect where people who may be making a mistake aren’t allowed to fix a redeemable mistake, so it ends up being a detriment to a person’s career or persona. A lot of that stems from social media primarily. Social media doesn’t hold a journalistic approach – it’s public opinion and I think from that perspective it’s damaging.”

Victoria Frausto, business administration major

“I can’t see it – I feel cancel culture is with celebrities and famous people. I feel like cancel culture really doesn’t exist here on campus… I feel like everybody kinda does their own thing and they’re allowed to.”