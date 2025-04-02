Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Free Speech Zone: How much impact does cancel culture have on society

Byline photo of Ivan Llata
Byline photo of Andrew Pilani
Ivan Llata and Andrew PilaniApril 2, 2025

 

Katie Espinosa, an art major, giving their thoughts on cancel culture on March 24, 2025.
Katie Espinosa, an art major, giving their thoughts on cancel culture on March 24, 2025. Photo credit: Andrew Pilani

Katie Espinosa, art major

“I think it depends on how popular the person is and if enough people do it, then there is a difference. But, if it’s a small group, then I don’t think it works in the way they would like to.”

Sylvia Blush, an adjunct theater arts professor, giving their thoughts on cancel culture on March 24, 2025.
Sylvia Blush, an adjunct theater arts professor, giving their thoughts on cancel culture on March 24, 2025. Photo credit: Andrew Pilani

Sylvia Blush, adjunct theater arts professor

“When I think of cancel culture, I think of people who are being held accountable for either saying or doing things that are inappropriate or are at the detriment of people, community, or individuals. It has the possibility of making people aware of how being held accountable is a reflection of the consequences of their actions. However, there’s a negative aspect where people who may be making a mistake aren’t allowed to fix a redeemable mistake, so it ends up being a detriment to a person’s career or persona. A lot of that stems from social media primarily. Social media doesn’t hold a journalistic approach – it’s public opinion and I think from that perspective it’s damaging.”

Victoria Frausto, a business administration major, giving their thoughts on cancel culture on March 24, 2025.
Victoria Frausto, a business administration major, giving their thoughts on cancel culture on March 24, 2025. Photo credit: Andrew Pilani

Victoria Frausto, business administration major

“I can’t see it – I feel cancel culture is with celebrities and famous people. I feel like cancel culture really doesn’t exist here on campus… I feel like everybody kinda does their own thing and they’re allowed to.”

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Ivan Llata
Ivan Llata, Staff Writer
Ivan Llata is a staff writer at Talon Marks he is an aspiring sports journalist and likes to watch college and NFL football he enjoys listening to 1980’s Heavy Metal music such as AC/DC and Metallica.
Andrew Pilani
Andrew Pilani, News Editor FA 24
Andrew Pilani is the current news editor for Talon Marks. He enjoys covering politics as well as the general happenings in and around campus. In his free time, he plays video games, listens to his 3,000+ song playlist, and is a guinea pig for his cosmetologist brother.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Free Speech Zone
Luis Valadez shares his thoughts on the active shooter drill. Feb 27.
Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about schools implementing active shooter drills?
Cerritos College student, Carl Vaca Jr., talks about the effects social media has in politics at Falcon Square on Jan. 29. 2025.
Free Speech Zone: What effects does social media have in politics?
Diana Siqueiros, Cerritos College student, shares her opinion on fashion trends.
Free Speech Zone: What fashion trend do you hate?
Yajaira Johnson, (She/Her), Photography major, shares her thoughts on the TikTok ban.
Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about TikTok getting banned?
Leslie Hernandez, 21, a computer science major, shares why she lets Thanksgiving pass by first
Free Speech Zone: Christmas vs Thanksgiving
Jaylen Price shares his movie of the summer.
Free Speech Zone: What is the movie of the summer?
More in Opinion
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL should not go international
Dying shouldn't be a huge expense
Dying shouldn't be a huge expense
Immigrants make America great
Immigrants make America great
Photo illustration of hands behind bars.
The Menendez brothers... criminals or victims?
Kitty Craft EP Cover Interpretation Photo credit: Derrick Telix
Underrated Artists, Kitty Craft
Educating our teenagers on sex and having these hard conversations with them, could have such a great impact on newer generations. Photo credit: PickPik
It's time we have 'the talk'