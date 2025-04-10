Free Speech Zone: Negative side of social media

Ashley Luna – Psychology Major

“I feel there are a lot of negative effects with social media. I mean one of the negative effects I find at times where I prioritize going on my phone and feel like I can’t do anything without my phone in general.

“There’s times where people do go on their phone just to compare what this person is doing what this person is not doing. Are they happy are they not happy?”

Alex Zaragoza – Dental Hygienist

“Oh yeah it’s definitely addicting. Well at least personally me before I go to bed I always got to use social media. I’m always on TikTok. So yeah, but I see why it can have a big, a bad impact.”

Shadn – Dental Hygienist

“I think there are a lot of, I guess a lot of influential ways that people can get brainwashed from social media and they are not educated in the right way towards anything like whether it’s like, about like religion, or whether it’s like it’s about something that is going on they are not getting the full picture.

“Because social media tends to not give the full perspective on something the whole story so I think that’s why dependency is really negative If I have kids in the future they’re not touching social media until maybe like high school like mid high school.

“Especially now with the generation it’s just getting worse and worse and worse. And so I definitely don’t want them to see anything for them to be influenced like any sort of way where it’s going to guide them in the wrong direction.

“I’d rather them get like information from credible sources like family or like someone they can speak to in person and not go towards social media until later in life when they’re more mature.”