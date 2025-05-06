Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Free Speech Zone: How has starting at a community college helped your educational journey?

Byline photo of Angie Campos
Angie Campos, Staff WriterMay 6, 2025
Isabella Alfaro, nursing major, shares her thoughts on how starting at a community college helped her educational journey on May 2, 2025.
Isabella Alfaro, nursing major, shares her thoughts on how starting at a community college helped her educational journey on May 2, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Isabella Alfaro, nursing major

“I think it saved me a lot of money because a lot of my professors are also professors at colleges like Long Beach. So it’s the same education but for a lower price. It has allowed me to take the money that I would be spending on my general eds and tape put it towards my actual major.”

Khamahi Kenny, computer science major, shares his thoughts on how starting at a community college helped his educational journey on May 5, 2025.
Khamahi Kenny, computer science major, shares his thoughts on how starting at a community college helped his educational journey on May 5, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Khamahi Kenny, computer science major

“I feel like it helped me not be so simple-minded in terms of a goal, because I used to only just use what I knew before my high school experience. After a couple of semesters, I am realizing there are more ways to pursue your goal, and it’s okay to take longer than most people.”

Rudolfo Pina, mathematics major, shares his thoughts on how starting at a community college helped his educational journey on May 5, 2025.
Rudolfo Pina, mathematics major, shares his thoughts on how starting at a community college helped his educational journey on May 5, 2025. (Angie Campos)

Rudolfo Pina, mathematics major

“I feel the purpose of community college is to transmit knowledge and to find truth. Its what I need and what I want. I am very happy and pleased. I have siblings who graduated from a four year university, I’ve been told that they’re bigger and larger. When I transfer I will be at the right place and be fully prepared because of community.”

About the Contributor
Angie Campos
Angie Campos, Staff Writer
Angie Campos is a staff writer at Talon Marks. Outside of Talon Marks Angie enjoys attending theme parks, spending time with friends/loved ones, and eating any type of baos.
