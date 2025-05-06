Free Speech Zone: How has starting at a community college helped your educational journey?

Isabella Alfaro, nursing major

“I think it saved me a lot of money because a lot of my professors are also professors at colleges like Long Beach. So it’s the same education but for a lower price. It has allowed me to take the money that I would be spending on my general eds and tape put it towards my actual major.”

Khamahi Kenny, computer science major

“I feel like it helped me not be so simple-minded in terms of a goal, because I used to only just use what I knew before my high school experience. After a couple of semesters, I am realizing there are more ways to pursue your goal, and it’s okay to take longer than most people.”

Rudolfo Pina, mathematics major

“I feel the purpose of community college is to transmit knowledge and to find truth. Its what I need and what I want. I am very happy and pleased. I have siblings who graduated from a four year university, I’ve been told that they’re bigger and larger. When I transfer I will be at the right place and be fully prepared because of community.”