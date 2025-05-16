Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Everyone deserves due process even the most vilified

Byline photo of Felix Palencia
Felix Palencia, Staff WriterMay 16, 2025
Due Process. Photo credit: Alpha Stock Images
Due Process. Photo credit: Alpha Stock Images

Everyone deserves due process. Yes, even serial killers, drug dealers, arsonists—and worst of all, according to President Trump,—immigrants.

Kilmar Ábrego García, a Maryland man with legal protections under the immigration system, was wrongfully deported to El Salvador. His case highlights the dangers of bypassing basic legal rights.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Ábrego García’s return to the United States, but the government has not yet complied.

Officials have cited difficulties negotiating with El Salvador and questioned their legal obligations under the court ruling.

In June 2018, then-President Donald Trump tweeted, “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country.

“When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”

The comment drew criticism from civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, which called the statement inconsistent with constitutional due process protections.

At the time, many dismissed the tweet as just another inflammatory remark, typical of Trump’s style. But that dismissal was a mistake, what once seemed like rhetoric has become policy—with real and lasting consequences.

Ábrego García’s case is not isolated. Across the United States, people—regardless of citizenship status—have found themselves caught in a system where constitutional protections are applied inconsistently or ignored altogether.

From individuals profiled like Ábrego García to U.S. citizens accused of minor offenses such as shoplifting or trespassing, due process remains a fundamental right.

The erosion of these protections reflects a troubling shift in how the country treats those it views as outsiders.

Many people argue that due process protects the guilty, but in reality, it protects everyone by preserving the rule of law.

Failing to defend due process doesn’t just harm the people directly affected—it erodes public trust in the justice system as a whole.

When basic rights are treated as optional, it sends a message that power—not principle—determines justice. That’s not just unconstitutional. It’s un-American.

Protecting due process for everyone, even those who are vilified, is not a loophole in the law. It is the purpose of the law.

Although some claim due process should not apply to everyone, others remain committed to the constitutional principles that hold our nation accountable.

“Even when under attack, our actions must always be grounded on the bedrock of the Constitution—and must always be consistent with statutes, court precedent, the rule of law, and our founding ideals,” former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in a 2012 speech at Northwestern University School of Law.

When authorities decide who gets due process and who doesn’t, it opens the door to authoritarianism—where certain groups are denied their fundamental rights based on arbitrary distinctions, an inch away from fascism.

Knowing your rights is essential. Without them, authorities can easily abuse power without accountability. When people understand their legal protections, they are better equipped to stand up for themselves and others.

Although petitions like the one calling for Kilmar Ábrego García’s return may not bring immediate results, they raise awareness, apply pressure on officials, and lay the groundwork for change.

Protecting due process for everyone, especially the unpopular, is not a flaw in the system it’s what the system is for.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Felix Palencia
Felix Palencia, Staff Writer
Felix Palencia is a staff writer for Talon Marks, covering community news and sports. Outside of reporting, he enjoys visiting theaters to catch the latest films and cooking food. Felix aims to transfer to a CSU, with aspirations of building a career in either economic or sports journalism.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Assuming every accusation is for money is weird
Assuming every accusation is for money is weird
CBS Sports Sideline Reporter at the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. University of Nevada Wolf game at Mackay Stadium, in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 12, 2015. Photo credit: Ken Lund Flickr
Stop sexualizing women In sports media
Isabella Alfaro, nursing major, shares her thoughts on how starting at a community college helped her educational journey on May 2, 2025.
Free Speech Zone: How has starting at a community college helped your educational journey?
Question mark icon thinking solution designed by FREEP!K.
Stop asking kids what they want to be
You shouldn't be able to buy citizenship
You shouldn't be able to buy citizenship
Eric Decker and the rest of the captains exchange hand shakes before the coin toss. Photo credit: Rick Burtzel Flickr
The new NFL rule changes make no sense
More in Top Stories
Birds second baseman, Dylan Immel, sliding back to first base against Allan Hancock during game 2 of the Southern California Regional Playoffs on May 3, 2025.
Birds soar to victory to advance to the next round
People looking at ceramics work during opening night of the student art exhibition on April 24, 2025.
A night of celebrating student artist
Cerritos College ceramic students posing with their finished exhibition. Photo courtesy of the ceramics department.
Ceramics students shine at CCACA conference
Falcons second baseman, Ayiana Cardenas, running towards first base against Citrus College on May 2, 2025.
Falcons sweep Owls in the first round
Joshua Melendez getting first at the podium after a track meet at Long Beach City College on April 26, 2025. Photo courtesy of Bryan Ramos.
Fastest Falcon: Joshua Melendez
Kimberly Cuthbert sitting at a bench at Cerritos College on March 28, 2025.
Journey with Endometriosis: Kimberly Cuthbert