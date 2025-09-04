Are movie theaters on their last reel?

Remember what it was like to wait in line for a movie premiere? The beauty of being surrounded by people who share the same love for the blockbuster or independent film flickering on screen. This tradition felt sacred, it has been carried on for decades.

However, about 15 years ago, movie theaters began assigning seats. Prices increased, and theaters quickly transformed from communal spaces into luxury venues.

Movies gained momentum with box-office hits and $5 movie Tuesdays until the pandemic completely halted the trend in 2020.

The pandemic damaged the movie theater business in ways that may never be reversed. During lockdown, streaming services thrived as people stayed home harming the movie theater business.

Even though the quarantine restrictions were lifted, why do we still see empty movie theaters?

Going to the movies is no longer an experience, but a dull, boring occurrence. First, we need to take a look at what brought movie-goers together in the first place: good movies.

We have to consider how good movies unite moviegoers. For example, “Challengers” emerged as a refreshing and highly enjoyable film especially in a theater setting.

A better example is the accidental double feature of “Barbie” vs “Oppenheimer” which became extremely popular in 2023. Moviegoers went dressed up in pink, while some wore all black.

What brought these people together? A sense of community. Soon after, no film could match the traction garnered by "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer."

Other films have tried and failed to replicate the natural Barbenheimer craze. While not every movie needs that kind of hype to succeed, few are promoted like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“Barbie” was one of the highest grossing films of 2023, enjoying a theatrical run of about four to six weeks in July of 2023. We see a pattern of movies being moved to streaming services too soon.

Not long after, Barbie was put on streaming services in December of 2023. Why is this an issue?

Streaming services have made movies too accessible. When we think back at movie premieres and why they were so special, we only had a few weeks to catch a movie. You would not know when it would come out on DVD either.

Now, if we don’t catch a movie, we can watch it on a select movie streaming service whenever we want. That removes the magic of going to the movie theaters.

Why does this matter to us? Movie creation and appreciation are historical, especially in Los Angeles. It is something so embedded in our culture that we are seeing it die in front of our eyes. Without the movie magic from before, what is the point? Is nostalgia enough to save theaters?