About the Writers
Mirella Vargas, Opinion Editor
Mirella Vargas is currently the opinion editor for Talon Marks. She will be completing her Journalism Associate's of Arts degree this semester and graduating from Cerritos College. Mirella is from Los Angeles and currently lives in Seoul, South Korea. She has a passion for photography, yoga and loves trying food from around the world.
Jazmin Taha, Editor in Chief
Jazmin Taha is finishing up her last semester at Cerritos College where she plans to graduate with an AA in Journalism and hopes to transfer to an out of state 4 year university to complete her BA. This is her third semester in Talon Marks, and she is the Fall 2020 Editor in Chief. She previously held the position of Co-sports and Multimedia editor for the paper. Jazmin wants to work for a bilingual newspaper once she graduates with her BA in Journalism.
