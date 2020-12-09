About the Writers
Keanu Ruffo, Sports Editor
Keanu Ruffo is the Sports Editor for Talon Marks. Keanu is completing is AA degree in Journalism and plans to transfer to Cal State Long Beach or Cal State Fullerton. His goal is to work for the NFL network or ESPN.
Jazmin Taha, Editor in Chief
Jazmin Taha is finishing up her last semester at Cerritos College where she plans to graduate with an AA in Journalism and hopes to transfer to an out of state 4 year university to complete her BA. This is her third semester in Talon Marks, and she is the Fall 2020 Editor in Chief. She previously held the position of Co-sports and Multimedia editor for the paper. Jazmin wants to work for a bilingual newspaper once she graduates with her BA in Journalism.
