Jazmin Taha is finishing up her last semester at Cerritos College where she plans to graduate with an AA in Journalism and hopes to transfer to an out of state 4 year university to complete her BA. This is her third semester in Talon Marks, and she is the Fall 2020 Editor in Chief. She previously held the position of Co-sports and Multimedia editor for the paper. Jazmin wants to work for a bilingual newspaper once she graduates with her BA in Journalism.