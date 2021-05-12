About the Writer
Vincent Medina, Community Editor
Vincent N. Medina, Journalism major at Cerritos College, is Community Editor for Talon Marks covering events, life, politics and news in Los Angeles County. In addition to journalism, Vincent is an amateur photographer and photo-journalist. He enjoys time relaxing with his family and hopes to transfer to Cal Poly Pomona. Vincent has ambitions to be a political or white house correspondent.
