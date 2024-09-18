Story continues below advertisement
Categories:
September 18, 2024 – Page 7
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports Editor • September 18, 2024
About the Contributor
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports Editor
Peyton Oliveira is returning for his second semester at Talon Marks as co-sports editor covering campus, local and national sports news. He enjoys creative writing and watching movies when not listening to music. Peyton is hoping to one day work for The Athletic and start his own independent MMA journalism outlet.
0