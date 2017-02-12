Cerritos College tennis teams accomplish repeat win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For the second time this season the men’s tennis team beat a NCAA Division III school.

The undefeated Falcons posted a 9-0 win against Chapman University on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Coach Alvin Kim said his players played well in their performance versus Chapman.

“They are getting ready for a tough season this year after ranking No.2 in state last season.”

Kim said the team can improve on were being more aggressive and mental maturity.

“They aren’t bad but Tennis is such a mental game and they need to do better if they’re going to win state,” he said.

Freshman Carlos Mendez said, “I wasn’t planning on playing but I did well. I can improve on my volley but I did well in the No. 6 position.”

His teammate Bruno Duarte also got a win playing the No. 5 position said, “My volley and overhand helped me today. And I’ve been training those areas.”

Both players won in their singles matches, Duarte was able to get an 8-0 win in his doubles match with freshman Marcos Paulo Silverstein as his partner.

Women’s tennis team was able to get their victories after surrendering two points for the absence of starter Danielle Pastor. The Falcons did not back down being and were able to open their season with a (5-4) win versus Chapman University.

The Falcons secured the team win with three straight set wins in the top half of the ladder.

Petra Such, playing at No. 1, earned a strong 6-1, 6-1 win, while Diviana Bravo moved into Pastor’s No. 2 position and recorded a 6-4, 6-1 win. Elizabeth Aceves clinched the team win with her 6-3, 6-2 victory.