Falcons bounce back, win big

Sophomore outfielder Kimberly Olivas makes a diving catch in the top of the first inning for the third out of the inning. Olivas finished the game with two hits, three runs and one RBI in the Falcons win over Rio Hondo. Photo credit: Max Perez

Designated hitter and relief pitcher Jissel Caballero led her team to victory against Rio Hondo with three hits, two runs and six RBI’s as well as closing out the game pitching the final two innings, allowing only two hits.

The Falcons softball team defeated the Roadrunners in six innings by a score of 14-4.

The win comes a day after the Falcons lost their continuation game with Mt. San Antonio College.

Cerritos came out hot shutting out Rio Hondo in the top of the first inning, the Falcons then scored three runs off three hits in the bottom of the inning to take a three run lead.

Caballero hit a home run in the bottom of the second to take a four run lead.

Rio Hondo came out in the top of the fourth inning and scored two off two hits to bring the game within two.

In the bottom of the inning Cerritos exploded for seven hits to score five runs to top the Roadrunners pushed and took a 11-2 lead.

Assistant coach Jenel Guadagno said, “You always have to answer back […] if you’re not out there to fight you’re just going to get rolled over, we knew we had to jump on them and end the game early and that’s what we did.”

Rio Hondo would then score two runs in the fifth, only to have the Falcons answer back to score three in the sixth that would force the umpires to call the game.

This win marked the fourth time this season the Falcons have closed out the game before the usual seven innings.

The win snapped a two game losing streak and pushed the Falcons record to 9-4.

Guadagno said, “It always feels good to win after a tough loss, we just have to keep that winning streak going and move into the weekend.”

Freshman outfielder Tatyana Peko added, “It feels great, it feels better to be on top.”

The Falcons next challenge will be a double header against Mt. San Jacinto and Palomar College Saturday, March 4.

At this point in the season the Falcons are batting .270 as a team, led by Kimberly Olivas batting .371 on the season.

The conference schedule for the Falcons begins on Tuesday, March 7 away against Los Angeles Harbor at 3 p.m.

Although the conference schedule has not begun for any team in the South Coast Conference, the Falcons are tied for the best overall record with El Camino.

Currently LA Harbor is winless at 0-7, EC-Compton is sitting at 3-11 and conference rival Long Beach City College is 8-8.