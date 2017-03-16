The Falcons split three straight series’

Starting pitcher Erick Velasquez prepares to deliver a pitch to a Pasadena City batter in the two teams Thursday, March 14 matchup. Velasquez suffered his first loss this season allowing three runs and four hits. Photo credit: Monique Nethington

Starting pitcher Erick Velasquez prepares to deliver a pitch to a Pasadena City batter in the two teams Thursday, March 14 matchup. Velasquez suffered his first loss this season allowing three runs and four hits. Photo credit: Monique Nethington

In the Falcons two-game conference series against Pasadena City the team totaled 33 hits and 27 runs.

Despite the offensive success, the team only managed to win one game, marking the third straight series the Falcons would split the series.

The Falcons now sit at 3-3 in conference play and 8-13 overall.

Second basemen Derrick Edwards said, “I thought we played hard, sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way but ultimately as a team I thought it played really well.”

In the first matchup between the teams at Pasadena City Saturday, March 11, the Falcons defeated the Lancers by a score of 21-0 with 20 hits, both season highs for the Falcons.

The pitching for the Falcons also had a strong outing only allowing five hits while striking out six and walking only one.

Starting outfielder Rolando Nichols said, “The pitching was doing well and the hitting was doing well.”

In the second game of the series Tuesday, March 14, the Falcons fell behind early going down 6-0 in the top of the sixth.

The Falcons would answer in the bottom of the sixth with three runs of their own, and would tack on two more in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to one.

Cerritos was unable to score in the final two innings and would lose 6-5.

Nichols said, “We kind of came out flat expecting to win and I think that really hurt us in the early innings, we had a lot of opportunities to score, and we didn’t come through as a team.”

The team tallied a total of 13 hits, five more than the Lancers, but were unable to take advantage of its opportunities leaving 10 players on base throughout the game.

The Falcons pitching also struggled as they allowed seven hits, seven walks and only striking out six.

Standing with a 3-3 record the team is now tied for third with division rival Long Beach City, first in the division is undefeated El Camino who is followed by Los Angeles Harbor and last place belonging to EC-Compton.

The next matchup for the Falcons will be a conference two-game series against Chaffey College, who also has a 3-3 conference record, the first game will be at Chaffey College Thursday, March 16 and the final game at Cerritos Saturday, March 18.