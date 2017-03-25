Brown’s home run streak continues

Outfielder Kimberly Olivas saves a home run during the Falcons game with Los Angeles Harbor Thursday, March 23. Olivas finished the game with two hits and three runs. Photo credit: Max Perez

Outfielder Kimberly Olivas saves a home run during the Falcons game with Los Angeles Harbor Thursday, March 23. Olivas finished the game with two hits and three runs. Photo credit: Max Perez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With a home run in the fourth inning of the Falcons 18-1 victory over Los Angele Harbor Thursday, March 23, sophomore infielder Kylee Brown propelled herself into a four way tie for first in the state in home runs with nine.

Brown finished the game with three hits in three at-bats, with three runs six RBI’s and one walk.

The Falcons finished the game with a total of 15 hits from seven different players during the victory.

Brown said, “Its always more fun when everyone is hitting and bringing in runs.”

Head coach Kodee Murray said, “I think that we are now a full unit for the first time this whole year.”

In the top of the first the Falcons struggled a bit loading the bases, then walking in a run to fall behind 1-0.

Cerritos would respond in the bottom of the inning with two runs to take the lead.

The Seahawks would not score again while the Falcons would score seven in the bottom of the second, five in the third and four in the fourth to close out the game.

The win came on the heels of a matchup with El Camino Tuesday, March 21, where the Falcons fell behind seven runs in only three innings before the game was postponed due to rain.

Murray said, “I think that may have been one of the worst games i’ve seen on the Cerritos field with a Cerritos team, it was like a comedy act.”

She added, “I don’t think the players liked it, and I know the coaches didn’t like it.”

The El Camino game will be continued Tuesday, April 25 when the Falcons travel to El Camino for the last game of the season.

Despite being down seven the Falcons are confident that they have a good chance of coming back.

Center fielder Kimberly Olivas said, “Even though they’re ahead seven I think theres a good chance we can come back and win, we just have to be focused and be ready to play because we can totally do this.”

The next matchup for the Falcons will be a double header against Southwestern and Grossmont College Saturday, March 25.

Cerritos is 16-7 overall and has a conference record of 3-1.

The Falcons are now second in the conference behind 4-0 El Camino and are one game ahead of rivals Long Beach City.

The Falcons will play Long Beach Tuesday, March 28.