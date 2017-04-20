Falcons prepare for post-season

Jissel Caballero pitched six innings for the Falcons in loss against Cypress Thursday, April 18. Caballero allowed eight hits and six runs for her third loss of the season. Photo credit: Lindsay Helberg

Jissel Caballero pitched six innings for the Falcons in loss against Cypress Thursday, April 18. Caballero allowed eight hits and six runs for her third loss of the season. Photo credit: Lindsay Helberg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Sophomore infielder for Cerritos College’s softball team, Kylee Brown, is currently second in the state with 15 home runs, and sophomore Jissel Caballero is the first player in the team’s history to play all nine positions in one season.

The 2017 season for the Falcons has already been a record breaking one and even though they only have nine players on the roster, it doesn’t sound like they are planning on stopping this momentum any time soon.

Caballero is helping out her nine-player team by playing every position this season and when asked how difficult that was she simply responded that she didn’t overthink it.

She stated that she played all nine positions growing up and going forward into playoffs she is just going to be ready to help her team at any position her coach puts her at.

Regardless of how tired the Falcons are this late in the season, and with no one in the dugout to step in if a player needs to come out of the game, Brown is confident in her team and said their love for the game has helped them during this season.

“We only need nine to play and that is what we have,” Brown said.

She also said going into the postseason her team is not going to play scared, or too timid.

Despite losing a non-conference game to #1 Cypress on Tuesday, April 18 the Falcons have an overall record of 24-11 and will face EC-Compton on Thursday, April 20, a team they beat 11-1 in their first match-up earlier this season.

The Falcons had their chances with the game still 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Carly Gutierrez drew a walk with bases loaded and no outs, however, sophomore Kristen Voller grounded into a double play for two outs.

Bases were loaded for a second time in the inning when freshman Lesley Briseno drew a walk, but the Falcons couldn’t capitalize and freshman Rain Vega grounded out to end the inning.

Freshman Emma Wolff and sophomore Kimberly Olivas started the fifth inning off strong with a pair of singles, but the team came up empty handed.

Overall, Cerritos committed four errors, which led to three of the six runs being unearned against pitcher Caballero.

With only three games left in the regular season, and just two league games, the Falcons’ softball team seem poised to go deep into the postseason.

Brown said the team is having fun, staying relaxed and focused.