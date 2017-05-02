Men’s track take second place in South Coast Conference Championships

Jaydon Logan (left) head for the finish line after Tyler Coffman (right) hands off the baton during the 4x100-meter men’s relay event at the South Coast Conference championships, Friday. The men would place second in the event with a time of 42.84 seconds. Photo credit: Monique Nethington

Stacy Chukwumezie, jumper; Jorge Gonzalez, thrower; and Zachary Munoz, decathlete were the only three athletes to finish is a first place position at the South Coast Conference Championship on Friday, April 28.

However, for the fourth year in a row the men brought home a second place conference finish, and now look forward to the Southern California Regional Championships.

Chukwumezie said “As far as the team I feel like we had a lot of good performances.”

In his long jump performance Chukwumezie jumped for 7.26 meters giving him the top spot. He also competed in the high jump and in the triple jump.

His high jump performance was good for a second place finish and her marked a height of 1.9 meters. He was able to earn third place in the triple jump by marking a distance of 13.99 meters.

He stated that he did compete at his personal best level, but is confident in his ability as to a long jumper to defend his title.

“It wasn’t my personal best,” he said, “but I’m satisfied I could be a back to back champion in the long jump but the best is yet to come.”

To follow him in the standing for Cerritos was Ike Agubata who tied for fourth with Zachary Munoz with a distance of 1.7 meters. Those two were followed by David Williams and Blair Robinson who tied for sixth place with a distance of 1.6 meters.

Munoz who was already deemed third in the conference for the decathlon early this season, also

competed in the javelin and the long jump.

His mark of 51.65 meters in the javelin was good enough to earn him the top spot in the event, while his high jump distance of 6.49 meters was good for a ninth place finish.

Munoz said that he was happy with what he did during the meet because everything he has been training for is coming together.

“As a decathlete you always feel like you could do better than what you did,” he said. “You always want a little more, but I am happy.”

Freshman thrower Jorge Gonzalez was another field athlete to earn a top spot.

He was able to perform well in the shot put event marking a distance of 14.6 meters earning him first place in the competition.

He said his goal going into the day was to become the conference champion in both the shot put and the discus, but was satisfied that he was able to get the title for shot put.

Despite not placing first in discus, he still was able to earn a second place finish throwing for 44.23 meters. He also placed seventh in the javelin event, posting a 45.72 meter throw.

To start off the running events the 400-meter relay team took second place with a time 42.84 seconds.

Following the relay event was the 1500-meter race where the Falcons would have long distance runners Abraxaz Sanchez and Cristhian Macias representing the team.

Sanchez finished in fifth place with a time of 4:11.08 minutes, while Macias placed eighth overall in the event post a time of 4:15.1 minutes.

Representing in the hurdles were Munoz, sophomores Jaydon Logan and Victor Williams.

Logan competed in both the 110-meter High Hurdles and the 400-meter Intermediate Hurdles, while Munoz and Williams only competed in the 110-meter HH.

Logan had a third place performance in the 110-meter HH clocking a time of 15.4 seconds, almost a full second behind the first place finisher. In the 400-meter IH he would place second with a time of 53.99 seconds.

Munoz finished fifth overall in the 110-meter HH recording a time of 15.82 seconds, while Williams landed in eighth place with a time of 16.38 seconds.

The sprinting events continued with the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter races.

Saaqid Jennings was the only competitor in the 100-meter event finishing seventh with a time of 10.92 seconds.

He was also the only Falcon in the 200-meter race placing seventh once again, with a time of 22.61 seconds.

The Falcons saw three runner compete in the 400-meter. Jahmal King finished second overall with a time of 49.74 seconds, less than .1 seconds behind first place.

Following King was sophomore Jahamani Long who finished fifth overall with a time 50.99 seconds.

The 800-meter event would see a second, third and an eighth place finish.

Aleksie Dominguez took the second overall spot with a time of 1:58.38 minutes, while his teammate James Penn finished behind him with a time of 2:01.13 minutes and Abraxaz Sanchez in eighth place with a time of 2:09.97 minutes.

The day finished with the 1600-meter relay event which took third overall clocking in with a time of 3:20.54 meters.

The team now looks forward to the regional Championship which will be hosted by Cerritos.

Munoz said, “We sit in a good spot for the SoCal Championship and the state championship.”

“We just have to keep performing and keep trusting what the coaches are giving us.”