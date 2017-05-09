Athletic Training Center keeps student-athletes healthy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Whenever Cerritos College basketball guard, Tyler Payne, has an issue with his body, big or small, he does not hesitate to make his way to the Athletic Training Center on campus.

According to staff members and student athletes, The ATC is at the forefront of athletic care and wellness.

The ATC provides athletes with tips on how to maintain a healthy body after an injury occurs.

“They’re good people and they really care about our athletes and get us better,” Payne said.

“Personally, I had a couple of injuries that I had to deal with. I got healthier faster than normal through the rehab and drills they had me go through.”

Payne mentions he suffered through a number of injuries throughout the basketball season, including a slight tear in both his MCL and Achilles, but was at ease knowing that he was going to be in the helpful hands of the Athletic Training Center.

Located next to the sporting facilities on campus, the center is easily accessible for student athletes and faculty members alike.

The ATC urges athletes to make their way to the department with any discrepancy that may occur with their bodies.

It also encourages regular students to stop by should they need answers to any sort of fitness and performance questions.

Athletic training student, Andrea Nunez, is part of the staff at the center and loves the fact that it provides help to the athletes on campus in what may seem like devastating times to them.

Her priority is to make sure athletes are back to their respective teams as quickly as humanly possible.

“Basically if they’re injured, they’re here so we’ll help them to build up strength again so they won’t have to miss too much time out of the game,” Nunez says.

She also mentions that the ATC takes pride in the work that it does at the center and has a mentality of athletes first.

The athletes on campus know this and frequent the center regularly.

“We help them with rehab [and] we help them get back on the field so everyday athletes stop by,” Nunez explains.

She and the helpful staff at the Athletic Training Center are passionate about tending to the athletes and the health of their bodies.

If a health inquiry is needed, the staff at the center can answer any questions and concerns.