Talon Marks female athletes of the year

1. Juanita Webster, heptathlete, Track and Field.

Juanita Webster is probably the greatest female athlete to step onto the Cerritos College campus.

Not only was she the heptathlon champion in the entire state last year, she has followed it up this year with multiple broken records.

Webster has the top-mark in school history in the heptathlon with 5417 point and 100-meter High Hurdles with a time of 13.83 seconds to go along with a slew of Top-5 marks.

She has second in the high jump with a height of 1.75 meters (.01 meters behind first,) second in the long jump with a distance of 6.10 meters (.04 meters behind first,) second in the triple jump with a distance of 12.38 meters and fifth in the javelin with a distance of 41.32 meters.

Webster still has opportunities to improve. The track and field programs are heading into the SoCal Regional Finals Saturday where she will have the opportunity to improve on heights, distances and times.

If she qualifies, she will have an opportunity to compete for a repeat at the CCCAA State Championships May 19-20.

Not like Webster needs to do anymore, she is already the greatest female athlete Cerritos has seen.

2. Kylee Brown, Softball, Infielder.

Brown has been the most dominant hitter for the Cerritos softball team this season.

She has led this team from Day One and can be recognized as the only member who doesn’t wear a visor on defense.

Brown has gone on a tear this season and currently has 17 home runs, good for third in the entire state, and 65 RBIs, good for second in the state.

Brown has also been a great defender starting at three different positions in the infield (second base, shortstop and first base).

Brown has also been cited as a leader both on and off the field by her coaches and fellow teammates. Head coach Kodee Murray went as far as to say that Brown embodies what it means to be a Falcon.

Brown has been instrumental to her team’s success and has helped lead the team to a 28-13 overall record, a 7-5 conference record, a seventh seed in the Regional Playoffs and past the First Round into the Super Regional Playoffs.

Brown still has opportunities to add to her already successful year in the playoffs.

3. Crystal Rodriguez, Forward and Thrower, Basketball and Track and Field.

Rodriguez has been a true athlete this year in Falcon sports.

She was a member of the Women’s Basketball Team, and is currently a star athlete on the Women’s Track and Field.

Starting with basketball, Rodriguez finished second on the team in points with 10.6 and first in rebounding with nine; but it was in conference that Rodriguez stepped up her game.

In conference, she added three points to her average for 13.1 and almost two rebounds with 10.8.

Rodriguez finished with four double-doubles in 10 conference games, including a 20 point 21 rebound performance against Los Angeles Harbor on February 10.

In track and field, she is a thrower and has been extremely successful.

This year at the South Coast Conference Championships, she placed first in the hammer throw with a distance of 48.49 meters; that distance also landed her the fifth best mark in the school’s history.

Despite the limited success of the women’s basketball team, Rodriguez was always able to make her presence felt. She also has chances this season in the remaining track and field events to validate her as one of Cerritos’ best athletes.

Honorable Mentions

Kaylyn James, Basketball.

James was the lone sophomore on what would end up being a women’s basketball team with only eight players.

James was one of the elite scorers in the conference. Her ability to get her shot off whenever she wanted is proven by team leading 15 points per game that she is an elite athlete.

Carolina Jamarillo and Itzel Ballesteros, Women’s Soccer

The two members of the women’s soccer team were the leading goal scorers for what would be the State Champions.

This season women’s soccer won its fifth state title in a row. During the season Ballesteros played 25 games, scoring 22 goals with 15 assists, while Jamarillo scored 19 goals with 17 assists despite only playing 14 games.

The two players were dominant forwards on the state’s best team, and success like that cannot be ignored.