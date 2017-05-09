Talon Marks male athletes of the year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

1. Angel Rojas, Men’s Water Polo, Driver

Rojas came into the 2016 water polo with more momentum than any other player.



In 2015, he finished with 155 goals, 105 assists and 99 steals in 34 games. He was one steal shy of being the first player in California Community College history to have 100 in all three categories.

In 2016, Rojas may have not been able to top his mark and instead finished with 138 goals, 68 assists and 63 steals, he was still the best player on the team and arguably the state.

Rojas also lead his team to a 26-5 overall record and a 7-1 conference record. The team finished second in the South Coast Conference and was seeded third for the Southern California Regional Playoffs.

The team lost to Cuesta College, but despite the exit of the postseason, Rojas was the most dynamic male athletes this past year at Cerritos.

2. Cristian Perez, Basketball, Forward

The most productive and skillful player this year on the Cerritos Men’s Basketball Team was Perez.

Perez was able to use his combination of size and skill to take advantage of defenders.

Perez was productive throughout the entire season, but it was in conference that he was able to show his worth.

He led the team in points with 14.3 and rebounds to go along with 2.1 assists.

He shot 36 percent from the three-point-line and 44 percent overall.

Men’s basketball head coach Russ May describe Perez as the teams “workhorse.”

The team struggled early in conference, but after starting 0-3, went on a seven game win streak to earn the 10th seed in the playoffs, where they would lose in Round One to Citrus College.

Perez more than showed his worth and talent here at Cerritos.

He has an All-State Honorable Mention and was 1st Team All-South Coast Conference South Division.

His talent has also been rewarded as he is the first member of this year’s team to sign with a four-year college; Sacramento State University.

3. Sasha Krasnov and Nikita Katsnelson, Men’s Tennis

The doubles team of Krasnov and Katsnelson has to be included in the men’s athletes of the year.

Despite technically being two people and very successful in their own right, it was when the two teamed up that they did the most damage.

As a duo they went 20-4 the whole season and were pivotal both as a pair and individually in leading their team to a 26-1 regular season.

The pair was the SCC champions and were the first Cerritos pair to advance to the state championship in three years.

Krasnov was also named the conference player of the year, his second in a row.

The duo also won two straight conference doubles championships.

Despite coming up short in the CCCAA State Championships, they were still able to leave their mark as dominant individuals, and as a dominant duo at Cerritos.

Honorable Mentions

Riley Hamilton, Basketball

Hamilton didn’t start untill the sixth game of conference in place of injured Salvador Carlos. In his first start against Los Angeles Southwest, he had 10 points and six rebounds, a performance May said won the game.

Alex Bush, Linebacker

Bush finished the season as the leader in total tackles with 106 for the Falcons football team. He was also tied for first on the team with four sacks and led the team with 9.5 tackled for loss. Bush was the most productive player for the team this year.