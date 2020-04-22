Off The Field: Excitement grows for young athletes in NFL Draft

This year’s NFL draft is very unique because the draft will be done virtually.

Normally the draft is held in a big city and the NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell calls a young player’s name and that player walks up on the stage to shake Mr. Goodell’s hand.

This year, the media attention is there but the big city, grand stage and act of meeting the commissioner in-person is not a possibility for these athletes.

The draft is like graduation for athletes, walking on stage and getting that diploma from the principal. The player gets a hat and jersey of the team that selected them with their last name on the back.

The 2020 NFL draft is a very big event and will be aired on ESPN starting April 23 and ending on April 25.

In today’s world, we are seeing a lot of people losing their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic but on April 23 you will see young athletes getting called on by the top NFL teams and get the opportunity to chase their dreams.

For those who do not know about the NFL draft, it is a yearly event where teams from the league will select young college athletes from across the nation and draft them to play on their team and become a professional football player.

A name to have an ear out for during the draft is Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrow who is rumored to be the number one draft pick.

This means he will play for the Cincinnati Bengals which had the worst record last season, only winning two games and losing 14 games.

The Bengals believe that Burrow can be the future quarterback that they can build a team around to win a potential Superbowl within the next 10 years.

The Bengals have every right to believe in Burrow because of last season during college football.

Burrow had an outstanding year as the quarterback for LSU.

He won the Heisman Memorial Trophy which is, in other words, the MVP of college football.

He helped LSU win the National Championship in their home state of Louisianna and they defeated the 2018 National Champions Clemson University by a score of 42 to 25.

Burrow is not the only player to watch out for, however.

Another player who can potentially have a great career is the University of Alabama’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Unlike Burrow, Tagovailoa was originally rumored to be the number one pick before the college football season kicked off.

But during a game on September 9, 2019, when LSU played against Alabama, Tagovailoa received a hip injury that ended his college season.

Despite this injury, Tagoviloa is still entering the draft and teams are still interested in him.

A possibility for him is that Tagovailoa is going to be drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers, regardless of him having a huge hip problem which raises a lot of concerned eyebrows about his career.

But one thing is for sure: Burrow and Tagoviloa, alongside many more gifted athletes, will get drafted on April 23, 2020, to their dream job.