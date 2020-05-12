Off The Field: MLB owners and players union in talks for guidelines of 2020 season

In this file photo, no fans were allowed to attend the Baltimore Orioles game at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Wednesday, April 29, 2015, due to unrest in the city. Owners of Major League Baseball teams gave the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players' union that could lead to the season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

This week will be the most important week of the MLB season that has yet to begin.

The ownership of the teams are said to have a teleconference scheduled where they will discuss the parameters of getting a baseball season underway.

As far as we know, there will be a “ second round“ of spring training and teams will begin playing in their home stadiums in early July.

It sounds like some teams will play out of their spring training facilities for some reason. I’m assuming to keep the teams as close to one another as far as the distance.

Teams are set to play around 80-82 games where divisions are set up in such a way that teams in the “West“ division from both leagues will combine to make up said division I.E.

The San Diego Padres would be in the same division as the Seattle Mariners, the Milwaukee Brewers will be with the Detroit Tigers and so on and so forth.

So, to reiterate, the team owners will discuss these and more topics and come to some sort of agreement before meeting with the player representatives on Tuesday, May 12, where they hope to come to a final agreement that will finalize the details on the makeup of the 2020 season.

The impending question becomes, does Tony Clark and the MLBPA, the MLB Players Association, accept the terms of the proposal?

Do they accept the offer straight-up or do they somehow renegotiate it to look like something else?

The goal of a negotiation is to come out looking victorious. With that being said, how much wiggle room do players have when they are negotiating not only for their livelihood but the groundskeepers who work their tails off keeping the field properly groomed?

They won’t have a seat at the table, so have them in your thinking before making a choice.

This is a one-time thing (hopefully) unless this pandemic continues, in which case renegotiations would be taking place once again.

With all of this being laid out there and the divisions being clarified as far as “inside sources” go, I’m excited.

Yeah, they took away my plans to attend every opportunity to laugh as the Astros get the beanball but that’s because fans will be watching it with joyous laughter from the comforts of home.

One last item to be excited about is the matchups when the Dodgers faces my second favorite team, the Seattle Mariners.

True, these won’t be the same Mariners I grew up with, The kid or Ichiro, but the nostalgia factor will still be in full effect.