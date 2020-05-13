Off The Field: Florida wants to allow fans inside sporting events but at what cost?

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference where he discussed Florida's troubled unemployment system at the Capitol Monday, May 4, 2020. Desantis Unemployment Presser 050420 Ts 141 Photo Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat

In the month of May, don’t be surprised to hear that the state of Florida will have a rise in COVID-19 cases due to Governor Ron DeSantis who said that fans in the state of Florida could possibly return to events as early as this month.

The guidelines that DeSantis established were that everyone in attendance has to follow the regular COVID-19 guidelines and the stadium can only be filled to 25% of capacity.

This move by the state of Florida is very risky and they are putting a lot of citizens in danger of catching the most deadly and viral disease today.

As of right now, Florida has a number of 40,982 COVID-19 cases and a number of 1,735 deaths.

Even though deaths in Florida are declining every day, it is still too soon to allow fans to show up to live sporting events.

DeSantis should be more focused on getting the death toll to zero rather than putting others in danger.

While the NBA season is slowly looking to resume and the MLB is patiently waiting for opening night, Florida could possibly be the only state that will have the home-court advantage.

The Miami Heat plays in the American Airlines Arena which seats 21,000 people and 25% of that would still be 5,250.

Florida is willing to allow 5,250 people to be in attendance in one stadium which includes fans, players, press and staff workers.

This plan is going to be used for more than just the Miami Heat. Other sports teams and sports entertainment events will use this to their advantage.

Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play, is in Florida. The stadium seats nearly 66,000 people which means 16,500 will be allowed in every home game.

The sports entertainment world may also have an audience present at both World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

They are deemed as an essential business in the state of Florida.

The WWE show films their events at their performance center in Orlando and AEW is filming at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Both pro wrestling companies can eventually film their shows in front of 1,000 live screaming fans.

WWE airs live three times a week and AEW once a week.

If you combine that with UFC, as well hosting fights in Florida every other Saturday along with other live sporting events, there can possibly be 20 or more live sporting events hosting a live audience every week.

At what point when will DeSantis realize he’s becoming greedy for the dollar signs?

He’s not trying to allow fans to attend live events for a good reason. His only purpose is to fill his wallet with more money.

The only way you can make everyone feel like everything is back to normal is by finding a vaccine for the coronavirus and allowing people to resume their lives safely.