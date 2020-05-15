The Angel City Games will go virtual this summer

The wheelchair tennis team celebrates during the Angel City Games. This year's games will be held virtually for all competitors starting in June, 2020. Photo credit: Courtesy of Angel City Sports Founder

“Originally, our organization had plans to hold The Angel City Games presented by The Hartford in June at UCLA and unfortunately due to COVID-19 we had to cancel that live event,” Camille Mahlknecht, Angel City Sports program director, said.

“Fortunately, we’re able to transfer the live event into a virtual event which will be four weeks over the Summer consisting of sport and special events and community activities not only for those with a physical disability but for the greater community,” she said.

Upon being asked when the events are set to be held, Mahlknecht said the first week will be from June 22 to June 29.

The second week after will be from July 13-19. The third week will be from August 3-9.

The games will culminate on August 23 through August 30.

The virtual games will consist of nine Paralympic sports, including wheelchair basketball, track and field and wheelchair tennis.

“Perhaps you can try E-sports or workouts- every week. We will have new workouts for any ability level,” Mahlknect added.

“At the beginning of every week, we will have two to three sports and have a Paralympian come in and teach you some elements of the sport or give you the basics and give you tips on how to improve,” Mahlknect added.

“By the end of the week [individuals can] test [themselves] on how much you have improved during that week.”

Angel City Sports is providing the funding for the first 300 people to register and apply for the games.

They will provide “free resistance bands and a massage ball” that will help with a lot of the workouts demonstrated in the event.

“The hope is that all athletes can participate whether they do or do not have that equipment,“ Mahlknect said.

People can register as a spectator if they only want to watch the Angel City Games and not participate.

“The goal is to have at least six countries participate, “ Mahlinekt said.

The application and registration for the event will open sometime in the end of May.

The organization hopes to gain “a sense of community, a sense of belonging and a sense of accomplishment” from hosting the virtual games Mahlinekt stated.

“A lot of people come to The Angel City Games and it feels like home with other people knowing what they are going through, and possibly find new athletes along the way,” she said.