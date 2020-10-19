Cerritos College holds virtual marathon

Race for Falcon Futures is a virtual marathon to help raise money for Cerritos College Foundation’s Student Relief Fund. Participants can donate and run a 5k, 10k, or half marathon. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Cerritos College has found a new way to raise money during the pandemic by organizing a virtual marathon called “Race for Falcon Futures.”

The race will raise money for Cerritos College Foundation’s Student Relief Fund funds.

President of Cerritos College, Dr. Jose Fierro, said that the marathon is something fun to do during this lockdown.

“The intention is to get people active,” Fierro said.

“During quarantine, it’s harder to get out and harder to do the things we traditionally do. We thought a fun-run or something to that extent would be good for everyone to have, so they aren’t looking at a computer screen all day.”

Participants can sign up at Race for Falcon Futures – Givebutter and register for the marathon.

They must register for $25, $30, or $35 to support the student relief fund and will receive a commemorative t-shirt once they complete the marathon.

Cerritos College students’ registration fee is $5. Once registered, participants can track their progress using a free Strava account, and find the Race for Falcon Futures club.

Finally, participants track their progress on Strava or favorite social media app using the #RaceForFalconFutures.

“This is largely the work of the Cerritos College foundation. People like Matthew Harms, Monica Lee, Carol Krumbach were instrumental in putting this together,” Fierro said.

Marathon runners are encouraged to wear Cerritos College gear or blue and white.

The marathon allows participants to complete their marathon at their own pace. They can even bike or skate to complete their marathon.

“You can complete the race all at once,” Fierro explained. “or you can spread it out over the month.”

The event has been extended until December 31, 2020.

Donors can choose to complete a 5k, 10k, or half marathon.

Lynn Serwin, an English professor at Cerritos College, participated in the marathon, taking to Instagram to voice her support for the marathon and document her progress.

“I got the email from President Fierro, so I went to the website to sign up. I love a challenge.” Serwin said.

“It’s difficult to stay active during the lockdown. One thing I didn’t realize before is how many calories someone burns during the day.

Whether it’s walking from my car to class or going downstairs to get my lunch, during the lockdown, we are not getting that anymore.”

“I’m doing the 5k, and I’ve donated $50 to the foundation,” Serwin explained. She documented her Instagram account that she has completed two miles out of the 3.11 miles needed to earn her commemorative t-shirt.

Serwin has seen students on campus who need assistance with food, housing, and technology to help their college education.

“I did it more for the students,” she commented. “I’ve convinced some of my English colleagues to participate in the race, too.”

As of Friday, October 16, the foundation has raised $4,440 and has had 59 participants.

Fierro commented, “I think it’s great because it’s a sense of community that we have at Cerritos College. It shows how committed we are to working together. It’s great we have community members and faculty and staff engaged.”

Since spring 2020, $5,300,593 has been disbursed to students.

“We continue to raise money for the emergency relief fund,” Fierro stated. “We’ve seen many students apply for emergency funds, which are for food and housing.”

“We want to make sure that we can meet the needs of students during the pandemic. The pandemic has affected many people, and we want to make sure we do our part to provide as many needs and services as we can.”

President Fierro encourages everyone who can donate to give to the emergency relief fund.

“No amount is too small. I encourage people to participate in the marathon.”

“If we all pull together, we will be able to do well in the aftermath of this pandemic,” Fierro said.