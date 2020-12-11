Off The Field: California should not allow fans back in the stands at stadiums

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan celebrates catching a foul ball during game one of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. Photo credit: Ron Jenkins

With the high cases of COVID-19 in California, it would not be a good decision to allow fans to watch a live sporting event.

Even though it can be done as we have seen crowds sitting apart during the World Series and different NFL games, it still should not happen for awhile.

As of now California has the highest number of cases reaching up to 1.46 million people infected out of the entire United States.

If it were to happen it will take one person to get an entire crowd infected which could lead to the shutting down of teams stadium.

Back in October it was announced that the San Francisco 49ers were gonna allow people in since California made a rule that counties with low infection rates could have crowds of only a 50% capacity rate.

This planned never happened. A month later, the 49ers team was infected resulting in a week of there games being postponed.

We all hope one day we can go back to a normal life where we just lived without having to worry if people around us are infected, but one thing COVID showed us is how close we were to one another

For example, in the stands, people were elbow to elbow with each other which could be uncomfortable but we had to deal with it.

There is no doubt that in the future people will not feel safe sitting next to someone again besides their family making it normalized that crowds will be seated 6 feet apart.

Even if it was decided that California will bring fans back it will not be the same as before.

The light beaming on the sold out crowds during a night game, the rumble beneath your feet of the crowds jumping up and down losing their mind after a play, the roar of 50,000 people shivering down your spine, high-fiving a person you have never met in your life after a team win is somethings that will be forever cherished.

This pandemic even took away important moments in sports history that L.A. fans can never get back.

Having both The Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers winning championships when both games could’ve been at home when they clinched the championships.

A missed out opportunity celebrating with the community the accomplishment of having the city of Los Angeles champions in two sports, a parade which could have been most memorable.

Then the Dodgers were not able to host the 2020 MLB All Star game with a newly remodeled stadium to go along with it.

Along with that was the brand new opening of the Rams and Chargers stadium that has yet to be seen by the fans.

There is no reason for us to rush into things because we miss them, but what we need is patience and to follow protocols if we are ever going to enjoy the finer things like concerts, sports, and just being out and about.