‘MLB The Show’ Tatis Jr. cover is best choice for a new generation of baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres tries to throw out Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 3rd inning during Game 3 of the NLDS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo credit: K.C. Alfred/TNS

It is no question that Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the hottest young players in baseball as soon as he came into the league in the 2019 season. Clearly, San Diego Studios has taken notice, naming Tatis as the newest cover athlete to grace this year’s version of the game.

The news was broken through a video published by the host of Hot Ones Sean Evans via @firstwefeast on Monday, Feb. 1.

PlayStation also tweeted a short thirty second trailer featuring Tatis where he references him breaking some of the unwritten rules of baseball this past year of play:

“…I’ve been asked to apologize for changing the game. Apparently I’ve been breaking the unwritten rules of baseball. I’m sorry if things got too exciting and this isn’t the game that you remember but here’s the thing: We’re never going back.”

The studio had also announced that the game, which was previously a PlayStation exclusive, will now be coming to Xbox and become a cross-platform game.

This is a huge addition to the series, as the studio will be expanding the only major baseball video game to a whole other audience of baseball super fans.

Tatis is sensational and deserves the honor of being the next face of baseball and it’s premier video game.

Both his talent and his character have grown and he has reached superstardom in his 2020 campaign.

The San Diego Padres shortstop has become a fan favorite last year for ushering in a new way to play the game bringing in lots of flair to the game of baseball, whether that be through his dancing or bat flips.

Although some may argue that this is no way to display yourself in a game, many young players and fans have continued to support Tatis and admire his passion for the game.

Say what you want about him but he is showing that you can still have fun as you play baseball, even in the major leagues.

With that being said, Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the new faces of baseball and a great advocate for playing the game in a fun and flashy way.

The star shortstop finished fourth in the MVP voting while leading the Padres to a National League Divisional Series appearance in which they lost.

During the photo shoot for the game, Tatis states, “Being on the cover means a lot. I’ve been playing this game since I’ve had memory and I remember most of the covers in the past years being such great players and now being chosen to be on the same level is just another goal in my life already set.”

Tatis joins the likes of David Ortiz, Ken Griffey Jr., Javier Baez and more who have also previously been featured on the cover of the game.

San Diego Studios crushed the cover athlete with Fernando Tatis Jr. seeing as he is a great advocate for the new age of baseball.

It’s exciting to see the new features and how Fernando Tatis Jr. will continue to amaze baseball fans around the world.

This cover is definitely one of the best in the franchise’s history which many people, including myself, will be picking up.

“MLB The Show 21” will be released on Apr. 20, 2021 and is available for pre-order now.