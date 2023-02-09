Falcons takes care of business against LA Harbor 65-53

The Cerritos Falcons women’s basketball team cruised through Los Angeles Harbor defeating them 53-65 on February 3rd.

This is the second straight win for the Falcons and their third win in the last four games giving them an .500 record at 13-13.

It has been a very up and down season for the Falcons but this was a great team win where they were great on both sides of the ball.

The game the first two quarters was even with both teams tying at 29 at half but it was the second half where the falcons took full control of this game.

The Falcons completely dominated in the second half of the game by out scoring Los Angeles Harbor 36-24.

To add onto that the Falcons also shot at 42% (12-28) from the field which was a huge increase compared to the first half of the game where they shot 32% (9-28).

The Falcons also out rebounded Los Angeles Harbor in the second half 19-23, and got to the free throw line more shooting 10-13 (76%) compared to Los Angeles Harbor who struggled from the line only shooting 4-9 (44%).

It was great for the falcons but it was a rough half for Los Angeles Harbor as they struggled shooting the ball going 9-34 from the field and also shooting 4-9 from the free throw line.

The Falcons were led by outstanding performances from Guards Bridgette McIntyre (No.3) and Ashley Miller (No. 1).

The backcourt duo had a combined 32 points and an efficient 55% (11-20) from the field

Miller led the team in assists with some amazing backdoor passes to Melana Goodloe and McIntyre led the team in scoring with 20 points.

“I think we’ve been so positive this week at practice, we’ve been a positive team since the beginning but the amount of good energy we have had this whole week brought us up and really contributed and helped us win this game”, McIntyre said after the win.

“Our coach really brought the energy up in the locker room at half, at the end of her pep talk we were all hyped and ready to go out there in the second half and win this game.”

Coach Kozlowski said that adjusting the defense into a 2-3 zone instead of a 3-2, helping them rebound a lot better and helped them take control of the game.

She also said that they did a great job containing Jada Turner from Los Angeles Harbor by doubling and helping each other out on defense.

Coach Kozlowski told the team before the game that rebounding and defense was going to to get them this win

A well deserved win for the falcons and an overall great team effort and with only three games left on the season there is only a little more room for improvement.

The Falcons host Los Angeles Harbor once again on Feb. 10, hoping to get the season sweep 3-0 against the Seahawks.