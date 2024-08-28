Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Falcons draw season opener after two late goals

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Peyton Oliveira and Duran VenturaAugust 28, 2024
Peyton Oliveira
#11 Jenna Santos prepares to take a free kick Aug.27

Cerritos College women’s soccer team drew 1-1 with Norco College during their home opener Tuesday Aug. 27.

The squads entered the game evenly matched. This was evident in the first half of play as Cerritos attempted to disrupt Norco’s offensive possession early on.

Both teams battled to find enough time on the ball to get an attack going, but it was Norco who withstood the Falcons attempted pressing and had possession early on, creating half chances and pressure.

This pressure culminated in a defensive mistake that gave Norco a one-on-one opportunity. However, goalkeeper Trinidad Arizemendi got a strong hand to the shot parrying it over the crossbar.

“I thought the first half we didn’t come out the way we should have , the intention was to come out with high pressure but we didn’t.” said Head Coach Yvette Vascones

Despite the lack of pressing, momentum started to swing in Cerritos favor as they began to find success working the ball down the wing and creating chances playing it into the box.

The best of these chances came just before the end of the first half when the ball fumbled around the box leaving the Norco keeper on the floor and the goal wide open, but Cerritos couldn’t capitalize sending the shot off target.

Cerritos did struggle to put away their chances during the game despite the ability to create them.

“You know what, we had our moments, and in those moments we need to put it away,” said Coach Vascones, when asked about the team’s offensive execution, “but it’s good its only our second game so there’s a lot of things that were good and positive we’ll be able to work off, and build off of that as well.”

The second half of the game kicked off with Cerritos picking up the pace defensively and their high energy pressing began to show results.

The Falcons found lots of open space on the left side during the second half with the trio of Alexis Santillan, Jessica Arroyo, and Ariana Rivera proving to be successful up front.

When asked about linking up with her teammates Arroyo stated “Well I just wanted to score, obviously we were trying to make a goal, the first half we were kinda starting off kinda slow, but we picked it up.”

“It’s a group effort, we work as a team, it’s not just because of me” said Rivera, who was riding a hot hand in the second half.

That group effort would pay off for the Falcons as the second half was coming to the end a corner kick was whipped into the box by #11 Jenna Santos the ball bobbled around a bit before Arroyo showed great determination sticking with the play and finding the back of the net.

“Well honestly I’m a freshman so I have a lot to prove, I have to fight for my position, and honestly it was a really great feeling scoring,” said Arroyo. “We wanted to take that dub. We ended up short but we got the next game.”

Shortly following the goal Norco won a freekick in a dangerous area outside the box, the shot from Grace Bonzoumet was initially saved by Arizemendi.

The rebound however was recovered by Norco forward Emily Navarro who put the chance away and tied the game up 1-1.

Coach Cascones was asked about how the draw will affect the team heading into their three game road trip. “You know I told the girls you don’t lose, you learn so from every game we’re gonna learn and grow and develop. The next two games we’re gonna have are gonna be tough but it’s only gonna prepare us for conference play.”

The Falcons will have their next game Friday Aug.30 where they will take on American River.

 

About the Contributors
Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports Editor
Peyton Oliveira is returning for his second semester at Talon Marks as co-sports editor covering campus, local and national sports news. He enjoys creative writing and watching movies when not listening to music. Peyton is hoping to one day work for The Athletic and start his own independent MMA journalism outlet.
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff Writer
Duran Ventura is sports writer for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. This is his first year in journalism. He hopes to work for ESPN and cover games for the NHL and the FIFA World Cup for Fox Sports.
