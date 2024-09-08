Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Cerritos drops battle of the undefeated

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Jonathan Diaz and Isaac CordonSeptember 8, 2024
Defensive Specialist Priscilla Castillo (in blue) focusing on the ball Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz

The Cerritos College Falcons volleyball team falls short against Los Angeles Mission College by a score of three sets to two.

The Falcons came into this game against the Eagles with an undefeated record of 3-0 including back-to-back sweeps against Santa Ana College and Golden West College.

The LA Mission Eagles also came into this game yet to lose with a record of 6-0 none of which saw the fifth set.

This was going to be a very amazing game from the start with the first set being a very competitive back and forth.

The Eagles had the lead in the first set for the majority of the stages with it being 9-6 in favor for the Eagles but the Falcons close up that lead to tie it up in the mid way point 15-15.

By the tail end of the first set the Eagles and Falcons were tied at 23-23 when the Eagles narrowly got the last two needed points to end the sets for a score of 25-23.

The Falcons won two very competitive, and needed sets to take the lead 2-1 winning the 2nd set by a score of 25-20 and the 3rd by a score of 25-23.

“I just try to go for every ball I see. I mean I try to do it for my team” said Defensive Specialist Priscilla Castillo who ended the game 13 Digs.

The fourth set however would seem to turn the tide in the Eagles favor.

LA Mission had a five point lead going into the first timeout of the set called by Cerritos with the score being 13-8

The Falcons would go on to score two more points after the timeout but that wouldn’t be enough as LA Mission would answer back by scoring four more points making the score 17-10

LA Mission would go on to score five points to Cerritos four before the Falcons would go on a run.

The Falcons would go on to score four unanswered points with three being errors by the Eagles making the score 22-18 showing life nearing the end of the fourth set forcing LA Mission to call a timeout.

LA Mission would come off the timeout scoring the final three points to end the set 25-18 having the match now tied up 2-2.

The Falcons would begin the first set scoring first but LA Mission would take the lead 8-3 switching sides of the court.

LA Mission would end up winning the set 15-7 and winning their first five game set 3-2 staying undefeated.

Cerritos ended the game with a total of 33 errors which was their second highest since their first game.

“That was one of the sloppiest matches that we played so far this season and we kind of played what seemed like an out of body experience” said Falcons head coach Kari Hemmerling when addressing the teams issues.

“We never really got vibing that match and everyone agreed at the end huddled up there that we just felt off…I don’t know if it’s first home game jitters or whatever it may be” said Hemmerling

Setter for the Falcons Leeya Rubio agrees that the team felt off “I think at moments there was times where we kind of fell apart and we didn’t really come together as a team.”

“My biggest thing is just as long as we come together and as long as we play hard there’s no disappointment in my team” said Rubio.

“We are going to work on our blocking schemes and better on defense just cleaning up little things that we’ve been pretty good at but we haven’t played as good of teams” says Hemmerling.

Cerritos will have their next three games all on the road and are looking to improve on the errors from this loss.

