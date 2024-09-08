Meet Juan Ward

Juan Ward, 27, has left a legacy as a track star at Cerritos College. Ward placed second in the 110-meter HH in the 2024 State Championships.

Ward held the previous school record for this event of 14.15 seconds when he attended Cerritos College in 2015.

While Ward was making strides in his track career, a few life choices led him down a different path, resulting in Ward being incarcerated for 8 years. During this time, Ward worked hard to turn his life around.

While incarcerated, he achieved an associate degree in administrative justice, liberal arts and humanities and behavioral science. He has also earned a doctorate in biblical studies and is now a minister.

Ward said, “The biggest challenge was to believe that I could do it again. And not allowing the time, the weight of the consequences of my decisions to kind of impact my present moment. To really believe in the change, believe in the work that God has done for me and just keep that going.”

He made the decision to return to Cerritos College and continue his education as well as his track record.

“Track and field is the only sport that challenges you outside of the sport itself. It makes you a better thinker, a better decision maker, and you get to see exactly what’s in you. You’re going to get exactly what you put into it,” said Ward.

“It’s a very honest sport, a very transparent sport, and that’s why I love it,” he said.

He has not only made an impact on the track but on those around him as well.

On May 22, the track and field team held their annual team banquet. However, this banquet held a special twist.

The coaches came together to honor the great person they believe Ward to be, with the “Juan Ward Perseverance Award.”

He continued, “We’ve known him since he was 17 yrs old. and for him to persevere, overcome and still have such a positive outlook and have the mindset to want to get better, want to achieve big things and he hasn’t let anything stop him from achieving his goals. He’s a huge inspiration to me and everybody else.”

“Perseverance is the ability to be able to move on in spite of the plans not working out, in spite of adversity, whether it be self-induced or due to the circumstances, just being able to push past that without breaking,” said Ward.

Coach Jones, who came up with the idea of honoring Ward, explained, “I thought it was critically important to create some type of vehicle by which we can start honoring some of these Cerritos college students.”

“The thing that made Juan perfect was that he checked all the boxes, but more importantly, his perseverance. How he fought through so many obstacles, and still came out on the bright side,” said Jones. “I’ve worked with young people from all walks of life, and I’ve never named an award after one of them, let me put it that way.”

The award will continue to be given to a qualifying individual annually.

“I’m still trying to process it,” said Ward upon receiving the award. “Overwhelmed, the good kind, with joy. The opportunities that have been given back to me, literally the same steps that I vacated, God preserved it, over time. just to wait for me to get back to a space where I was ready to handle it. So I’m just thankful.”

“It shows God’s glory” said Kathleen Ward, his wife. “A lot of people always looked at him, like ‘you’re not going to amount to anything’. But just seeing him persevere and really hold on to his faith, having a family, going to school and work, trying to restart. It’s just amazing to see what God has done in his life.”

Ward has also published a book, “Seven Modes of Self-Deprivation”, that takes a deeper dive into the lessons he learned and obstacles he overcame.

He intends to continue his education at Concordia University and study kinesiology, theology and coach.