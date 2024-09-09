Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Underdog Falcons complete comeback with extra time strike

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Peyton Oliveira and Duran VenturaSeptember 9, 2024
#11 Jenna Santos whips in a free kick Sep.6 Photo credit: Duran Ventura

The Cerritos College women’s soccer team took on The College of the Desert on Sep.6 defeating them 2-1 in a thrilling comeback victory.

The game started early due to extreme heat, but the sun was still beaming down by the 11 a.m. kickoff time.

College of the Desert came out prepared, moving comfortably in tight spaces on the pitch and effectively working their way into the Falcons half.

The early offense for the Roadrunners would pay off as six minutes into the game #7 Ruby Segura would find the back of the net putting College of the Desert up 1-0.

The Falcons would struggle to maintain possession and create sustained offense before a water break would give both teams the chance to cool down.

Coming out of the break, Cerritos looked much more lively, they seemed to settle into the game feeling more comfortable as they increased their time of possession.

“It was like we have twenty minutes left gotta leave it on the field, and they did,” said Coach Vascones,”with the intensity we knew they were tired and so we just went at them as fast as we could, took advantage of the opportunity finally”

The intensity would lead to a mistake from College of the Desert, the ball was played into the box where it hit off the arm of a Roadrunner defender leading the referee to call for a penalty.

Tempers would soon flare with the call being controversial, desert players adamantly pleaded their case to the referee who stuck with his decision.

Surrounded by commotion Jenna Santos, the youngest member of the team, stepped up to take the penalty.

Speaking about the noise before her spot kick Santos stated “Honestly I just, focus on scoring. I don’t have any nerves or anxious thoughts I just look at the goal and I just know already that I’m gonna score.”

Score she did as the ball rolled comfortably into the bottom left corner tying the game up 1-1 heading into halftime.

The goal was the first of Santos collegiate career “I feel excited, cause I feel like I can bring a lot to the team and I have many more to come.”

Second half action kicked off with both teams looking to find the goal that would separate them, but College of the Desert would be more effective early on.

Receiving the ball in midfield the Roadrunners continually tried to play long balls between the center backs but goalkeeper Trinidad Arzimendi did well to retrieve most of them before they became dangerous.

As the game went on Cerritos seemed to have a bit more left in the tank, the last five minutes were an all out attack by the Falcons.

The game crept into extra time when Ariana Rivera picked up the ball outside the box before dribbling into open space she fired a rocket that ricocheted off the bar and in securing the win in dramatic fashion.

Players surrounded Rivera in celebration jumping and dancing across the field as they soaked in the moment.

Rivera had this to say about her game winner “It feels great I’ve been struggling with my shots and getting that game winner just boosted my confidence more”

Confidence will be high in the Cerritos camp heading into their next matchup Sep.10 against Santiago Canyon.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports Editor
Peyton Oliveira is returning for his second semester at Talon Marks as co-sports editor covering campus, local and national sports news. He enjoys creative writing and watching movies when not listening to music. Peyton is hoping to one day work for The Athletic and start his own independent MMA journalism outlet.
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff Writer
Duran Ventura is sports writer for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. This is his first year in journalism. He hopes to work for ESPN and cover games for the NHL and the FIFA World Cup for Fox Sports.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Juan Ward holding his award, "The Juan Ward Perseverance Award" Photo credit: Laura Bernal
Meet Juan Ward
Defensive Specialist Priscilla Castillo (in blue) focusing on the ball Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz
Cerritos drops battle of the undefeated
#11 Jenna Santos prepares to take a free kick Aug.27
Falcons draw season opener after two late goals
#16 Adan Gonzalez dribbling down the sideline looking for a pass Aug. 23
Stout defense helps Falcons win season opener
Cerritos College and Antelope Valley at the line of scrimmage.
Fall 2024 Sports Preview
Falcons O and D line breaking off.
Iron sharpens iron in Falcons football spring game
More in Women's Sports
The Cerritos College women’s wrestling team proudly holding up a one and the State Championship banner after claiming the title for the second consecutive season.
Women's wrestling wins back-to-back at State
Carranza about to let the ball fly. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
Photo Gallery: Falcons softball dominate the LA Harbor Seahawks
Emily Gutierrez saving the ball in matchup against Rio Hondo.
Photo Gallery: Falcons split two conference games to end the regular season
Falcon's players running up to Marley Manalo after she hit a walk-off single to give them the win against Mt. Sac
Falcons win on a walk-off against Mt. Sac
Natalie Basurto watching the pitch while Xiomei Geluz from LBCC attempts to steal base.
Falcons struggle in loss to LBCC Vikings
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score.
Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Underdog Falcons complete comeback with extra time strike