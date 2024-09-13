Cerritos loses 5-1 at home to Santiago Canyon

After a big win last Friday Cerritos look to carry that momentum into their game against Santiago Canyon.

Cerritos started off great with high press with Ariana Rivera and Lissette Sauedo getting shots on goal. Jenna Santos continued the high press with great long balls and corner kicks.

The game was one sided until 35 min when a Santiago Canyon player took a shot at the edge of the box. A Cerritos player tried to head it away but it went into her own net allowing an own goal.

After that Santiago Canyon took over the game with goals from Gigi Bruno who shot a rocket at the edge of the box slipping through the hands of Trinidad Arizmendi and Alyssa Marino who beat Trinidad to a loose ball and center it to Darlene Dominguez to make it 3-0 before the half.

In the second Santiago Canyon continued to press high until Ariana Rivera jumped on an opportunity and broke on goal and scored to make it 3-1. Rather than Cerritos gaining the momentum Santiago Canyon was on the attack again. Not allowing Cerritos another chance on goal.

Trinidad Arizmendi let a loose ball to Jacqueline Arroyo who centered it to Darlene Dominguez to make it 4-1. At extra time Trinidad Arizmendi came out and tried to stop Alyssa Marino who then passed it to Darlene Dominguez to score to make it 5-1 and to complete her hat-trick.

Cerritos is on going on the three game road trip with their first game being against La Sierra University in Riverside Sep.13.