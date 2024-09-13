Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Single goal lifts Cerritos to victory

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Peyton Oliveira and Jonathan DiazSeptember 13, 2024
#11 Pedro Reyes prepares to place a freekick into the box Photo credit: Peyton Oliveira

Cerritos College eked out a close win against Cuyamaca 1-0 in their non-conference matchup on Sep.10.

It was difficult for either team to separate themselves early on as the first ten minutes passed by with both teams attempting to figure each other out.

However, lanes began to open up as the game went along with Cerritos finding success working the ball through the midfield, while Cuyamaca was at their most dangerous on the wing.

Soon after the Falcons offense nearly was awarded a penalty after #11 Pedro Reyes went down in the box but the referee didn’t see enough in it to award the spot kick.

However, another opportunity would open up for Reyes as the Falcons would have a shot on target saved before he swooped in to score the second effort giving Cerritos the 1-0 lead.

“It was a good team effort, uh I feel happy that I got to score my first goal, and just keep the momentum up, and hopefully that’s the first of many” said Reyes.

The goal would carry the Falcons into the half with a lead and the momentum firmly in their favor.

The second half would show that the Falcons were in control of the game as they continuously made their way into the final third but struggled to put away chances.

Coach Artiaga stated “You know that’s kinda been a theme the whole year we don’t have problems getting in we’re just having an issue putting the ball away, I mean this is a game we should’ve been up three, four nothing . . .”

The second half of the game would show some holes in the Cerritos defense as several small mistakes nearly led to costly goals including an opportunity just prior to the end.

The ball was lost by the Cerritos defense right in front of goalkeeper Griffin Welch but the ball was lifted over the bar saving the game.

“Again I reiterate it happened late we were playing with three in the back and they were doing just fine,” said Coach Artiaga, “I went to four in the back to try get more secure and it almost backfired it’s almost like we, instead of being secure we played worse. We had a couple breakdowns.”

A big reason why Cerritos was able to keep this lead throughout this game was the constant subs, one of which was freshman #19 Allan Gonzalez.

Allan Gonzalez was put on in the second half and made his presence known immediately by contesting every challenge and making dangerous runs down the wing.

“It comes from our culture and our teammates because as one comes out we go to back up the team” Said Allan Gonzalez when asked where his workrate comes from.

The Falcons are now over 500. for the first time this season “I mean those loses hurt but we all learn from it and our coach has told us loses are lessons,. . . hopefully we keep that winning streak going” said Reyes

The Falcons are looking to continue their momentum and stay over 500. In their next game on Sep. 20 at Taft.

 

 

