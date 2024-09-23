Falcons go winless on the road

On the last game of a three game road trip, Cerritos was 0-1-1 and looked to end it with a win against Fullerton at Fullerton College.

The odds were in favor of Cerritos with Fullerton not having won a game this season yet with a record of 0-4-1.

In the first minute Fullerton came out flying with Danielle Narmi cutting with the ball through the middle and beating Trinidad Arizmendi with a little chip shot into the left corner to make it 1-0.

Cerritos looked surprised, but regained focus and started to play their game. With sophomore midfielder Madi Jones and freshman Sariah Sanchez creating chances and getting shots on goal.

This would turn into a physical game right to the end. Freshman midfielder Lya Carcamo fouled a Cerritos player hard and got physical with another, setting the tone for the game.

In the late stages of the first half Samara Gonzalez jumped on a loose ball at the edge of the box and scored to make it 1-1 and her first goal of the season and of her collegiate career.

Samara Gonzalez said, “Really exciting. I’m really hoping to score more, maybe, hopefully.”

In the second-half Cerritos came out flying with a high press style of defense to start. Rather than picking up their play they started to get more physical and the game started to be on the verge of boiling over.

“We’re here to fight, and we’re going to play dirty if they’re going to play dirty.” said Jenna Santos, about the battle the teams were locked into.

50 minutes into the game, Santos played a perfect pass from a corner kick to Ariana Rivera who finished the chance to make it 2-1 but the sideline ref called it to be offside.

The game’s intensity picked up and Cerritos kept pressing for that leading goal.

Cerritos kept battling with Fullerton’s Silvina Lira. With her putting the arm of Lissette Saucedo and clashing with Rivera on the corner flag.

Cerritos was in control of the game until the 79th min when Cerritos fouled a Hornet player and gave a free kick opportunity.

Amyhra Umar faced a two women wall and chipped it over the wall and over Arizmendi, hitting the left post and in to make it 2-1 Hornets.

Cerritos starts to come wave after wave for the rest of the game looking for that tying goal.

At the 88th min Hypasha Garcia came in the right wing and passed it to Santos.

From 30 yards out she stepped up and shot a spectacular goal into the net to make it 2-2.

Hornets goalkeeper Kyra Mangini looked stunned after the goal.

Santos said, “I went into the pocket, and I asked for it. And I just was like, I’m going to shoot this, and it went in.”

Cerritos will look to end their non-conference play with a good result on Sept. 27 against Mt. San Jacinto before league play starts.