Offensive explosion catapults Cerritos to victory

Jonathan Diaz and Peyton OliveiraSeptember 26, 2024
Erick Velasco celebrating after scoring a penalty Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz

The Cerritos College Falcons took on the Golden West College Rustlers Sept. 24 at home defeating them by a final score of 5-1.

After struggling with finishing only scoring three times in their last five appearances the Falcons five goals were the most they’ve scored all year in a single match-up.

“It makes me feel good that in the second half we were as efficient as we were a little disappointed at half-time. We should’ve been up three, four nothing, it’s one of those days where instead of being mad at the boys we had to reassure them. . .” said Coach Benny Artiaga when asked about the team’s offensive performance.

It was clear from the jump that Cerritos were determined to come good on their opportunities as they began pressuring the Golden West net.

Possession was the offense’s greatest ally as they were able to maintain their hold on the ball and work it effectively down the wings.

“You know all our wingers are fast and hardworking, we worked a lot throughout the summer to make sure that we can maintain our stamina . . . I’m really proud of all the wingers” said Freshman Cesar Solarzano Garcia.

The first half could have easily turned into a blowout if not for the performance of Golden West goalkeeper Charlie Murray who turned away 5 shots keeping his team in the game.

Towards the middle of the half, sophomore forward Donavon Perez was brought down in the box winning a penalty for the Falcons.

Perez would calmly place the penalty in the bottom corner giving Cerritos the 1-0 lead.

Following the goal however, Golden West would find an opportunity as a ball was played into forward Jorge Orozco who would place it past Griffin Welch tying the game up 1-1 going into the half.

The second half began with the Falcons picking up from where they left off immediately challenging Murray’s net who was up to the challenge.

However 10 minutes into the half Cerritos found their breakthrough, forward Gustavo Arias played a through ball to Forward Adan Gonzalez who placed it perfectly in the top corner giving the team the lead.

“Pretty much from the first half our coach was telling us with the opportunities we have, let’s try to put numbers away and my first thought is to go to goal and the rest is history,” said Gonzalez.

Despite gaining the lead, Cerritos did not grow complacent, keeping their foot on the gas and giving Golden West no room to operate.

The game would continue to play out in the Falcons favor as 20 minutes after the 2nd goal Garcia would receive the ball in a similar spot before placing it near post instead giving the Falcons a 3-1 lead.

The final two goals would come from the same player #14 Erick Velasco, the first of which was another penalty conceded by Golden West on the edge of the box.

Velasco calmly placed away his penalty which was followed up with a very emotional celebration he had this to say about “ I was just thanking god that I came back on the score sheet because I feel like I’m not used to not scoring because I play striker,”

His second goal would come later in the game when a spilled ball by the defense would leave Murray out of position for an easy finish to make it 5-1.

This game will offer plenty of hope for the Falcons moving forward as their next game is away at Glendale Oct.1.

About the Contributors
Jonathan Diaz
Jonathan Diaz, Co-Sports Editor
Jonathan Diaz is returning for his second year as co-sports editor this semester. Jonathan Diaz is an aspiring sports journalist covering sports such as MMA, football, and soccer. After Cerritos college Jonathan wants to continue his education at either Cal State Fullerton or Long beach and wants to works as an independent sports journalist.
Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Co-Sports Editor
Peyton Oliveira is returning for his second semester at Talon Marks as co-sports editor covering campus, local and national sports news. He enjoys creative writing and watching movies when not listening to music. Peyton is hoping to one day work for The Athletic and start his own independent MMA journalism outlet.
Offensive explosion catapults Cerritos to victory