Falcons ended Non-Conference play with a draw.

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Byline photo of Diego Carrillo
Duran Ventura and Diego CarrilloOctober 5, 2024
#1 Trinidad Arizmendi saving Mt. San Jacinto free kick Photo credit: Diego Carrillo

At the end of non-conference play Cerritos held a record of one win, five losses and three ties. Cerritos looked to close out their last game against non-league opponents Mt. San Jacinto.

The Mt. San Jacinto came into this game with a seven games unbeaten streak and not losing a game this month.

At the start, Cerritos controlled possession of play and took the game to Mt. San Jacinto, but in the 12th minute on a corner kick, Lorena Gonzalez headed in a ball which went off the left post and in to make 1-0.

So for three straight home games Cerritos are scored on in the first half.

As they played, Cerritos looked hungry for letting that goal score against them. Midfielders Lissette Saucedo and Jessica Arroyo created chances for the team and beat Mt. San Jacinto with skills.

Forward Ariana Rivera got a long ball with defender Haylee Chilton closing her down. Rivera cool as she can be showed her skills as she put the ball between the opponents legs to get by her.

In the 23rd min, forward Sariah Sanchez got a loose ball in the box, took a shot and beat goalkeeper Daisy Reyes on the left side to make it 1-1 and for her second goal of the season.

Sanchez on her goal: “I felt like after I scored, we were back in it and it was a good game but we just couldn’t put it away but we had our opportunities we just need to put them away.”

After the goal it came back and forth as goalkeeper Trinidad Arizmendi kept Cerritos in the game.

In the second half Cerritos countered with their high press. Their shots on goal just going wide of the net. Back and forth both teams were looking for that next goal.

Forward Shelby Page, came with speed and juked by Arizmendi with a window open and shot right side, however she just missed to put the game away.

The last minutes of the game both teams know that the next goal wins it. Jenna Santos with three defenders on her fired a shot that beat the keeper but hit the top of the bar. Saucedo heads the rebound just wide .

The last chance for Cerritos came as Santos was through on goal she was brought down by Ava Berger as no penalty was awarded the game ended 1-1.

Santos’ thoughts on hitting the bar and the no call: “I’m a bit upset but I have more opportunities to come.”

“Yes and no. I mean, yes, because I did get pushed but the ref was just on her back, so.”

Coach Yvette Vascones on this game “You know we came in with great energy and that’s what we’ve been doing we’ve been talking about that leading into today just the energy and matching that from the first half to the second half and we did that until like the last 15 minutes and we kind of went down and then they picked it up the last five minutes but we had our moments we had our opportunities we just didn’t take advantage of them.”

Cerritos first conference game will be against rival Long Beach City on Oct. 8.

About the Contributors
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff Writer
Duran Ventura is sports writer for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. This is his first year in journalism. He hopes to work for ESPN and cover games for the NHL and the FIFA World Cup for Fox Sports.
Diego Carrillo
Diego Carrillo, Staff Writer
Diego Carrillo is a first-year staff writer at Talon Marks. Who covers mainly sports and community here at Cerritos and the surrounding areas. Diego hopes one day to be a ESPN sports journalist. In his free time he likes to go out with friends. His favorite hobbies include recording sports history and doing predictions on upcoming matches. He also plans to go to the military after his first semester at college.
Falcons ended Non-Conference play with a draw.