Falcons dominate conference matchup against Compton

Byline photo of Jonathan Diaz
Byline photo of Isaac Cordon
Jonathan Diaz and Isaac CordonOctober 16, 2024
Jonathan Diaz
Middle Blocker Josie Navarro going for a kill against the Compton Tartars Oct. 11.

The Cerritos College Falcons volleyball team defeated the Compton College Tartars volleyball team in a one-sided match on Oct. 11.

This was a quick match only going to three sets as the Falcons established their dominance early.

The first 10 points of the game would have Cerritos up 8-2 early in the first set.

Cerritos would only allow two more points from that 8-2 lead heading into Compton’s first timeout with a score of 14-4.

Cerritos would take the first set 25-6 looking dominant heading into the second set.

Through the second set, there were a lot of errors by the Falcons which gave the Tartars a chance to take advantage of those errors.

The Tartars would capitalize on those errors but it wouldn’t be enough as they were only able to score 14 with the set ending 25-14.

The final set was similar to the first, as it ended with the same score 25-6 with Cerritos taking the match 3-0.

The Falcons have won 18 sets in a row with them on a six-game winning streak and improved to 10-2 on the season.

“It’s definitely building our confidence as a team that even despite playing good team or team maybe at a lower level that were sticking together and just getting the job done,” Sydney May, setter/right side for Cerritos, said.

“It’s insane being on a team that can do that,” Josie Navarro, middle blocker for Cerritos, said, “the fact that we can do this shows that we have a lot of potential to do even more damage in this conference.”

Navarro was filling in the role of middle blocker for Jaqueline Torres as Torres is dealing with a sprained ankle.

“I feel like with the opportunity that I had and the sets that I got I worked with it,” Navarro stated.

Navarro had five kills and a block assist in this match.

Outside Hitter/Opposite for the Falcons, Lillianna Peterson, led the game in block assists with three along with 7 kills, a dig and an assist.

“I’ve really been practicing my blocks lately and we’ve been doing a lot of blocking drills in practice…and just watching the hitters feet help me a lot,” Peterson shared.

After this victory the Falcons had their eyes set on their conference rivals Long Beach City College.

“Now we’re going to have our biggest test of the season,” coach for the Falcons Kari Hemmerling said. “They haven’t lost a match and they’re number two in the state.”

“We’re very excited to play them,” May said, “we’re very confident we know it’s gonna be a challenge.”

“Glad we play them twice to give them a challenge that I feel like they haven’t really seen season because we’ve learned what it’s like to lose and they haven’t,” May added.

The Falcons are set to play Long Beach City College on Oct. 16.

Falcons dominate conference matchup against Compton