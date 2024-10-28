Falcons win 5-1 over the Roadrunners

After a 3-1 victory at home against Compton, the Falcons find themselves on the road in Whittier to face the Roadrunners.

Before the start of game, Ariana Rivera was back in the lineup after an injury.

Rivera said, “It feels great. I was kind of injured so it feels great to be back and be back with the girls.”

In the start of the first half, the Falcons came out flying with Madi Jones and Sariah Sanchez controlling possession.

In the 37th Minute, Jessica Arroyo took her chance form midfield, went on a magnificent run into the box and was brought down by defender Brianna Sanchez. Ref pointed to the spot penalty.

Arroyo went up and blasted it on the left side to beat goalkeeper Marleen Cabrera and make it 1-0.

Arroyo said, “I was kind of nervous, but I don’t have to finish it.“

Play resumes and the Falcons were looking for more.

At the 30th minute, Jenna Santos takes a corner and kicks it into the box. Sanchez with a header save by Cabrera.

Samara Gonzalez gets the rebound shot off, it block chaos in front of the net.

Arroyo missed the rebound as the Roadrunners clear it out.

At the 25th min, Santos kicks a corner, Sanchez times her run perfectly as she heads in it to make it 2-0.

After the second goal, the Roadrunners came out on the attack getting shots form long range but Trinidad Arizmendi kept them back at the end of the half.

In the second half both teams traded chances as the game became wide open as the Falcons were looking to extend their two goal lead.

In the 22nd minute, Rubi Vazquez passed the ball to Jones and found Rivera wide open. Rivera took her shot, Cabrera saved but couldn’t control the rebound and it goes in to make it 3-0.

Rivera on her goal. “It was like a little build-up that actually you did that practice Rubi started it and then it just built up and I just shot out that was going over so I stopped But then I went in and it was just like, okay.”

In the 18th minute, Rivera center a ball into the box Sanchez get the ball and shot on the left side to beat Cabrera to score her second goal of the game to make it 4-0.

At the 7th minute with the game becoming a blowout Clarissa Gamboa got a consolation goal making it 4-1.

In the 4th minute, the Falcons were still looking for more as Rivera found Yasmin Cortes in the box. She shot, saved by Cabrera. Cortes fights for the rebound and scores to make it 5-1 and seal the win for the Falcons.

Cortes on her first ever collegiate goal. “I was crying on the inside and outside of it. But it was exciting.”

Sanchez on her multi-goal game.”It feels good. I got some pretty good goals, and I can’t wait to watch film and learn from it later.”

Coach Yvette Vasquez on her team performance. “I think they came out with good energy. It was good. It’s what we asked for now, so it was good.”

This is the first away win the Falcons as they head home to face the Huskies on Oct. 25.