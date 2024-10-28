Leader of the back row, Priscilla Castillo

What is a libero? A libero is a player on the volleyball team who serves as a defensive specialist and is the main receiver of serves. Libero’s are the second line of defense against attackers that gives their team the opportunity to run a proper offense.

The Cerritos College Falcons volleyball is lucky to call Priscilla Castillo their Libero/Defensive Specialist.

Priscilla Castillo was named 1st Team All-Almont League as a senior and earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Year her senior year at Shurr high school.

Castillo was born in Monterey Park, CA on April 26, 2005 to Angel and Sandra Castillo along with younger sister Samantha.

Just like Priscilla her younger sister plays volleyball. “Feels good because she looks up to me” Priscilla stated.

Priscilla Castillo started her athletic journey in the city of Commerce where she grew up playing at parks.

She began playing sports such as soccer and softball but took a liking to volleyball at 10 years old and since then she never looked back.

Priscilla had started her high school volleyball career at Downey High School where she played for the frosh team her freshman year before transferring to Shurr High School in the city of Montebello. There she spent the remainder of her high school career playing for club teams such as Commerce Crush and Downey Volitude.

Although she didn’t play her sophomore year due to covid, when she came back to the court she was reunited with players she used to play with growing up.

They led Shurr High School to a record of 31-5 her junior year and 32-4 her senior year, making back to back quarter final finish in CIF volleyball in both division 4 and division 5.

She was scouted to play for the Falcons alongside a few of her Shurr high school teammates.

Priscilla was excited to be part of the Cerritos College Falcons but did admit the transition from high school to college was a challenge “At first it was hard because of the different environment” stated Priscilla.

Priscilla also stated “Last year wasn’t as mentally strong but now I push myself a lot more”

Priscilla made her impact known with her coach Kari Hemmerling stating “You know when she’s on the court it’s going to be steady, your serve, receive is going to be covered and someone is going to be in control of the back row.”

Coach Hemmerling continued, “She just reads so well. It’s such a normal and it’s a natural thing for her you know they’re good volleyball players when they make it look effortless.”

Priscilla this season is in the top five in both digs per set with 4.10 and digs 201 this season helping the Falcons to take the lead in the south coast conference.

Priscilla is majoring in nursing radiology due to her always wanting to work into the medical field and wants to continue her volleyball career and education close to home.