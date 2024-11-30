Falcon’s book their place in playoff final

A cloudy day was the backdrop for the Cerritos Falcons 2-0 win against Norco College in the third round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs Nov. 26.

There was no feeling out process to start as the Falcons began to apply offensive pressure early, winning a corner and putting a shot on target within the first six minutes of the game.

“Our boys were so ready man from the first minute of the game we came out on fire, we were on point” said Head Coach Benny Artiaga.

The momentum was largely In Cerritos favor from the beginning as they controlled the midfield early, Norco was able to mount some offense eventually getting the ball into dangerous crossing positions before playing it into the box.

The most dangerous chance of the game for Norco came on a cross to the back post but the header drifted to the center of the goal allowing Goalkeeper Griffin Welch to make the save.

“I mean it’s a great feeling but right now it’s on to the next game, put that behind us as a team and on to the next game” said Welch about the defense’s back-to-back playoff shutouts.

The Cerritos defense has gone 180 minutes without allowing a goal and have held their last two opponents to 10 total shots over both games.

Cerritos constantly put shots on target early forcing good saves out of the Norco keeper but the constant barrage led to a defensive mistake from Norco.

Forward Allan Gonzalez gave the Norco defense problems all game, but in the 25th minute of the first half he got past his man and was brought down in the box for a penalty.

“I feel like it was very good, I was just told to do something by my coaches and I did it, and it worked out,” said Gonzalez when asked about his wing play, “that’s the way that it should they tell you something you just do it”

Sophomore Donovan Perez stepped up to take the penalty, however his effort would strike the post keeping the game tied.

The momentum was up in the air after the penalty miss, but the Falcons didn’t lose any of their determination in attack.

Cerritos eventually won a corner after another Norco save, Freshman Cesar Solarazano Garcia played the ball into the box, The cross found the head of Forward Erick Velaquez who scored making it 1-0 Cerritos.

“. . . Everyone knows our number ten would have made that but since he missed no one dropped down we all supported him . . . and just kept the momentum up for the team” said Velasquez

After an injury plagued start to the season Velasquez has scored 8 goals in his last 16 games making him the team’s third highest scorer and giving him an impressive 0.5 goal a game ratio.

The second half was much of the same with Cerritos having majority of possession and keeping it in the Norco half of the field.

The constant possession would pay off for Cerritos as Gonzalez got to a loose ball before the Norco keeper sliding it through his legs easily and playing the ball across for Sophomore Pedro Reyes who put it away making it 2-0 Cerritos.

“I just saw to not give up, I seen the ball still bouncing and I knew I was gonna get there before him, you know I did and it happened.” said Gonzalez.

Cerritos would continue to maintain control of the game until the full time whistle blew.

The Falcons will now take on Long Beach City College at Long Beach in a rivalry game Nov. 30 for the Southern California Regional Playoffs final.