Future Unknown for Kyle Busch

When the 2024 NASCAR season concluded, it did so without Kyle Busch winning a Cup Series race for the first time since 2004.

Busch, who has 231 NASCAR National Series victories, began his three-year tenure with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2023.

The pairing scored three victories and a 14th-place finish in the points standings.

Now Busch is set to enter the 2025 season with a 63-race winless streak and a year left on his contract with RCR.

In his two seasons with the team Busch has been their star driver however, his attitude over the team’s struggles in 2024 was anything but pleasant.

After the NASCAR All-Star Race in May of 2024, Busch was involved in a fight with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

When Stenhouse Jr. made a comment that alluded to further retaliation at the next race, Busch responded, “I suck just as bad as you.”

A month later in June 2024, Busch had reached one calendar year since his last Cup Series win.

During his media availability at Iowa Speedway, Busch was asked about the potential for him to return to one of his former teams Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch answered “If I was welcomed I would go back. If Hendrick welcomed me back I would go back, but right now I’m at RCR…” RCR never commented on Busch’s remark.

With the 2025 season approaching there has still been no word on whether or not Busch will have a contract with RCR after the season.

While RCR has not announced plans to replace Kyle Busch after 2025, the team does have several drivers contracted in the lower divisions of NASCAR, Jessie Love and Austin Hill.

At 39 years old Busch is one of the oldest Cup Series drivers still competing full-time and has talked very loosely about when he plans to retire.

In July of 2023 while on SiriusXM’s “Cars & Culture with Jason Stein” Busch laid out his ideal retirement situation, a plan revolving around his son Brexton Busch and his racing career.

Kyle Busch would retire from Cup racing when Brexton turned 15 years old and run a full season for his team Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series.

For the following two years, the father and son duo would split the Busch-owned truck until Brexton was 18 years old, then Kyle Busch would retire from racing to allow his son to run a full season in the Truck Series.

If Busch’s plans for retirement come to fruition he would retire from racing in 2033.

However, Busch sold Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) to Spire Motorsports at the end of the 2023 season and has not spoken publicly about his retirement since.

The exact details about the sale of KBM are not public however what is known is that Busch did not retain any ownership.

With no ownership in any team, Busch must sign a deal to ensure his future in any NASCAR division.