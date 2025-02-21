Falcons extend win streak to three against crosstown rivals

Cerritos College Falcons beat the Long Beach City College Vikings in a dominating 85 to 73 victory on Feb. 19.

“It feels really good after we took that loss against Compton we all came together as a family and from then it’s all been positive vibes and working together to get the win” Falcons freshman guard, Blake Brewer, said.

The Falcons started the game off with a commanding lead of 17-14 the Falcons then went on to score the next 11 points thanks to Brewer who scored 7 of those points and ended the game with 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Sophomore center, Spencer Ezewiro, got a dunk and finished the game with a double-double, 16 points and 13 rebounds and led the Falcons in both statistical categories this game.

The Falcons went on to extend their lead to 37-21 with six minutes left of the half and finished the half with a double-digit lead of 46-32.

This game was a very physical conference game with 40 fouls in total between both teams.

“Crosstown rivalry usually gets physical and we were lucky enough to have victory against Long Beach. They have a lot of pride and they play hard. I give them credit,” Russ May, head coach for the Falcons men’s basketball team, said.

Ezewiro was the main focus of the Vikings defense with him battling double and even triple teams throughout the game.

“I expected every game really you know that’s why I want to take my time,” Ezewiro stated about if he expected to be double and triple teamed.

Although being out-scored in the second half the Falcons continued to be in the lead thanks to help from the bench such as freshman Forward Jordun Willard and freshman guard Brain DeMedio.

Willard finished the game with 11 points and 6 rebounds and DeMedio finished with 10 points and went 4-4 from field goal range.

The Falcons finished on top with a comfortable 85 to 73 which makes three straight wins for the Falcons since losing a close game against Compton College and makes it 9-1 in their last 10 games.

The Falcons improved their overall record to 19-8 and their conference record to 8-1 tied with Compton College for the top spot of the south coast conference.

The Falcons close off their regular season on Feb. 21 against Southwest College and are already prepared for the playoffs.

“It’s always good to hopefully be playing your best basketball as we get closer to the playoffs and our team would love to make a strong playoff push,” May said.