Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Alex Palou wins the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Byline photo of Brenden Gonzales
Brenden Gonzales, Staff WriterMarch 14, 2025
Brenden Gonzales
Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to the start of the Brickyard 400 on July 21, 2024.

Alex Palou started his 2025 NTT IndyCar season with a walk-off win on the streets of St. Petersburg on March 2.

Palou started the day eighth and spent most of the 100-lap race methodically working his way to the front.

As Scott McLaughlin led the field a lap 1 accident into turn three collected Nolan Siegel, Will Power and Louis Foster, ending their race.

Under caution, the eternity of the field came down for their first pit stops of the day.

The field ran the final caution laps of the day before McLaughlin led the field back to the green on lap 7.

On lap 32 McLaughlin relinquished the lead for the first time as he came down pit road for his second stop.

The strategy came into play with several teams staying out a few more laps, allowing Marcus Armstrong, Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden to lead their only laps of the race.

McLaughlin retook the lead on lap 39 after the pit cycle ended but lost the lead when he hit the pit road again for fresher tires.

Christian Lundgaard took the lead on lap 46, while behind him Scott Dixon, Newgarden and Palou continued their march to the front.

On lap 68 Lundgaard came down pit road for his final stop with Newgarden and Palou pitting a few laps afterwards.

Dixon stayed out until lap 73 after leading 3 laps, McLaughlin would lead one more lap before making his final stop of the day handing the lead over to Palou on lap 75

Palou had a 5-second lead over second-place Newgarden with 25 laps to go.

With 14 laps to go Newgarden managed to cut a second out of the gap as lapped traffic began to build in front of Palou.

More lapped cars allowed Newgarden to continue making up ground, closing the gap to 1.5 seconds with 10 laps to go.

Each lap Palou had to force his way through the traffic in front of him while Newgarden and Dixon continued to shrink the gap.

With three to go Palou had cleared the traffic and began to expand his lead.

Palou drove away with the win in the final laps and Dixon passed Newgarden for second with a last lap pass.

The win in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is Palou’s first since June 23, 2024, at Laguna Seca.

Palou won the last two NTT IndyCar championships and now leads the points to start 2025.

While the name atop the standings hasn’t changed, 2025 is the start of a new era for IndyCar.

The NTT IndyCar Series started its multiyear deal with Fox after spending the last six seasons on NBC.

In total, the 2025 season opener received 1.4 million viewers, a number that surpasses any IndyCar race other than the Indianapolis 500 since 2011.

IndyCar enters a two-week off period returning on March 23 at the Thermal Club in Riverside California for the inaugural Grand Prix of Thermal.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Brenden Gonzales
Brenden Gonzales, Staff Writer
Brenden Gonzales is a staff writer at Talon Marks. With his free time Brenden enjoys to go bowling, traveling, running and watching NASCAR. He hopes to one day work NASCAR in their media department. 
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Falcons second base Ayiana Cardenas scoring an insurance run to make it 3-0 at the bottom of the 6th inning during the Cerritos College vs. LA mission softball game on March 8, 2025. Photo credit: Duran Ventura
Falcons stay red hot over the Eagles
Falcons guard, Darron Henry, fighting with guard/forward, Esteban Mann, for a loose ball during the 3C2A SoCal Regional Final on March 8, 2025.
Falcons comeback to advance to state tournament
Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk the face of US Hockey. Photo credit: United States national ice hockey team
The Tkachunk brothers
Falcons designated hitter, Brody Cuellar, headed to the dugout to celebrate his two-run home run during the Cerritos College vs. Compton baseball game on March 1, 2025.
Falcons dominate in a 30-point win
Aiyana Sierra spiking the ball with Abby Gutierrez behind her in matchup against the LBCC Vikings on Feb. 28, 2025.
Falcons drop first conference game of the season against LBCC
Falcons guard Darron Henry at the slot of the court during the Cerritos vs. Mt. SAC men's basketball game on Jan. 10, 2025.
Meet Darron Henry, the Boodah