Falcons stay red hot over the Eagles

The Cerritos College Falcons are now riding a four-game winning streak after beating the LA Mission Eagles 3-0, Tatyana Cortez dominated on the mound by shut out on March 8.

The first three innings was a pitcher’s duel, as Falcons pitcher Cortez and Eagles pitcher Natalie Ascencio dominated on the mound to keep the game scoreless.

The Falcons look to break throw in the bottom of the fourth with Ayiana Cardenas on second base and Briana Zarate on first base Valerie Vasquez come up to bat.

She hit a ground ball to Eagles’ third baseman Mari Briones, Cardenas was caught on a rundown and she overthrew the ball to Eagles’ second baseman Angelina Martinez.

Cardenas scored to make it 1-0 for the Falcons, “It felt great. I actually didn’t know what was happening I just ran in But it felt really good because I felt like it gave us momentum to keep it going.”

The Falcons looked to add their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Marley Cortez hit a ball through the middle to get on base.

Cardenas was walked on base and Morgan Fontela came up to bat and hit a ball deep to center field to the fence.

Cardenas and Fontela scored to make it 3-0 for the Falcons.

Fontela said “That at-bat, honestly, two outs. I was just thinking any type of base hit would work just to score some runs. Insurance runs because we were only up by one that inning.”

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Falcons looked to shut out the Eagles as Cortez faced Emma Figueroa.

She hit a ground ball left field, Carissa Amaya got the ball and threw it to Vasquez for the final out to win the game.

Cortez lead the Falcons to their fourth straight win in a row.

“It feels good. It feels pretty good it feels good knowing that my pitches are moving and I have support from my teammates in the dugout and on the field “Cortez said.

Falcon catcher Vicky Najera said, “That’s a great feeling. It’s great. It’s a lot of teamwork that goes into it, so I’m very proud of the girls.”

“She did an amazing job. She’s clutch when she needs to be clutch. She throws the strikes when she’s got to get it done and she just keeps getting better and better” Coach for the Falcons, Kodde Murray said.

The Falcons next game weather permitting is against bitter rivals the Vikings on March 14.