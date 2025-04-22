Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Falcons let lead slip away in conference loss

Brenden Gonzales, Staff WriterApril 22, 2025
El Camino base runner makes it to base before Falcons first baseman can get her out on April 17, 2025.

“They put pressure on us and it was pressure that we haven’t seen before and we didn’t handle it very well,” Falcons Head Coach, Kodee Murray said after the El Camino Warriors beat the Cerritos Falcons with a score of 9-5.

The seven-inning game started with a two-inning stalemate that saw both teams fail to score a run.

El Camino was the first to break through when the Falcons elected to cover first base as El Camino’s runners on second and third made it home giving them a lead of 2-0.

During the bottom of the third, the Falcons were met with a 1-2-3 inning, however, El Camino found themselves in the same position during the top of the fourth.

When the Falcons returned to the plate at the bottom of the fourth they opened by getting Morgan Fontela and Brianna Bailon on base.

Ayiana Cardenas grounded to the pitcher ending her play, but both Fontela and Bailon advanced one base each placing them on second and third.

Savannah Gonzalez struck out before Alexis Rosales walked to first leaving the bases loaded.

Fontela scored the first run with Bailon scoring the second as a result of two batters in a row walking, leaving the bases loaded with a score of 2-2.

Marley Cortez hit to left field earning her a double while her teammates were on base giving the Falcons a three-point advantage and a score of 5-2 before Vicky Najera fouled out.

When El Camino returned to the plate they opened with an out before getting two players on base, followed by an out then a run scored and a second out.

A shot down the middle gave El Camino the chance to bring the score to 5-5 before the end of the inning.

With the score tied the Falcon’s rounded off the fifth with a 1-2-3 inning.

El Camino managed to break the tie in the sixth with a single run while the Falcons failed to score.

After El Camino raised the score to 9-5 the Falcons stepped up to the plate for the final time.

For the third and final time, the Falcons had a 1-2-3 inning leaving the final score 9-5.

“We did a lot of good things in that game today, if El Camino was a weaker team we would’ve won that game, it would’ve been over when we scored the five runs,” Murray said.

The loss against the Warriors marked the first time all season that the Falcons have lost three consecutive conference games.

Additionally, the game marks the third consecutive game the Falcons scored all their runs in a single inning.

While the Falcons have a positive win-lose ratio the string of three consecutive conference games is the worst stretch of the season for the team but was broken not long after as they beat the Compton Tartars on April 21.

Brenden Gonzales is a staff writer at Talon Marks. 
